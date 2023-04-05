E2Gold Strengthens Technical Team by Adding Dr. Mary Louise Hill as Senior Geological Advisor

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / E2Gold Inc. (

TSXV:ETU, Financial)(OTCQB:ETUGF) (the "Company" or "E2Gold") welcomes Dr. Mary-Louise Hill to the company's technical team to lead E2Gold's structural program at the Hawkins Gold Project. Dr. Hill received her PhD from Princeton University and is a professor of structural and metamorphic geology at Lakehead University including a research program focused on orogenic gold systems.

Dr. Dave Good, Chairman of the Board, commented "Dr. Hill's exceptional work on the gold deposits in northwestern Ontario will be a great support to E2Gold's activities. Amongst her accomplishments, she has made important contributions to Newmont's gold mines at Borden and Musselwhite, both located in the same general region as E2Gold's projects. Her enthusiasm about our Hawkins project, and the work she has already completed there, has enhanced our understanding of the deposit."

Dr. Hill's research has focused on high-temperature deformation of metamorphic rock and structural control on orogenic gold deposits in northwestern Ontario. In addition to the Newmont mines, her work, together with her students, has had positive impacts on numerous mines and deposits including Hemlo, Hardrock, Coffee, and Otkijoto.

E2Gold also wishes to thank Mr. Bereket Berhe for his services to E2Gold as he resigns from the Board in order to focus on his primary business responsibilities. Mr. Berhe will remain available as an informal advisor to E2Gold, and will continue to support the Company outside of Board duties.

Dr. Eric Owens, CEO, said, "Bereket was instrumental in getting E2Gold underway in our early days, and has been a great source of support and advice over time. We are sorry to see him depart from the Board, but look forward to continuing our relationship with him as E2Gold progresses."

ABOUT E2GOLD INC.

E2Gold Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration company with a large flagship property, the 80 km long Hawkins Gold Project in north-central Ontario, about 140 km east of the Hemlo Gold Mine, and 75 km north of the Magino and Island Gold Mines. The property is anchored by the McKinnon Zone Inferred Resource of 6.2 Mt grading 1.65 g/t Au, for 328,800 ounces of gold.1 E2Gold is committed to increasing shareholder value through the development of targets at Hawkins and future potential of the Band-Ore property.

Note 1: NI 43-101 Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on Hawkins Gold Project, Ontario, by P&E Mining Consultants, effective date September 10, 2020.

For further information please contact:

Jeff Pritchard
Investor Relations
[email protected]
+1 647 699 3340

