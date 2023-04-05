Originally published on HBI Sustains.com

WINSTON-SALEM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / HanesBrands is proud to announce it has earned the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for Sustained Excellence in Energy Management from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy, marking the company's 14th consecutive award for continued progress in environmental sustainability.

HanesBrands was recognized by the EPA for significant improvements to overall energy performance. The company launched aggressive 2030 sustainability goals, including reducing energy use by an additional 25%, using 100% renewable electricity and launching science-based emission reduction targets. When compared to a 2007 baseline, HBI's energy intensity (energy per pound) has reduced by 26%, CO2 intensity has reduced by 46%, absolute CO2 emissions are down 60%, and 55% of total energy in 2022 came from renewable sources. These efforts have helped save significant costs over the years while supporting HBI's Full Potential Plan.

"We're incredibly proud of our ongoing recognition as an Energy Star Partner and remain deeply committed to maintaining our sustainably leadership," said Chris Fox, chief sustainability officer, HanesBrands. "Our 2030 sustainability goals are ambitious with our intense focus on business practices that will ultimately improve the lives of people, protect the planet and produce even more sustainable products."

The Energy Star award follows the January announcement that HBI was recognized by CDP for earning A- scores in both climate change and water security. HBI was in the top 12% of companies assessed and one of two peer companies to receive leadership status in both categories in the CDP 2022 Climate Change Report issued in December 2022.

Energy Star was introduced by the EPA in 1992 as a voluntary, market-based partnership to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through increased efficiency. The annual Energy Star Partner of the Year award honors organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protect the environment through best practices and organization-wide energy savings.

"As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "I applaud this year's ENERGY STAR award winners for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs."

For more information on HanesBrands' award-winning sustainability program, visit HBISustains.com. For more information about the U.S. EPA Energy Star program, visit energystar.gov.

About HanesBrands

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) makes everyday apparel that is known and loved by consumers around the world for comfort, quality and value. Among the company's iconic brands are Hanes, the leading basic apparel brand in the United States; Champion, an innovator at the intersection of lifestyle and athletic apparel; and Bonds, which is setting new standards for design and sustainability. HBI employs 51,000 associates in 32 countries and has built a strong reputation for workplace quality and ethical business practices. The company, a longtime leader in sustainability, has set aggressive 2030 goals to improve the lives of people, protect the planet and produce sustainable products. HBI is building on its unmatched strengths to unlock its #FullPotential and deliver long-term growth that benefits all of its stakeholders.

About Energy Star

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR's impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts.



