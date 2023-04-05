HanesBrands Awarded U.S. EPA Energy Star Award for Environmental Stewardship for 14th Consecutive Year

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Originally published on HBI Sustains.com

WINSTON-SALEM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / HanesBrands is proud to announce it has earned the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for Sustained Excellence in Energy Management from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy, marking the company's 14th consecutive award for continued progress in environmental sustainability.

HanesBrands was recognized by the EPA for significant improvements to overall energy performance. The company launched aggressive 2030 sustainability goals, including reducing energy use by an additional 25%, using 100% renewable electricity and launching science-based emission reduction targets. When compared to a 2007 baseline, HBI's energy intensity (energy per pound) has reduced by 26%, CO2 intensity has reduced by 46%, absolute CO2 emissions are down 60%, and 55% of total energy in 2022 came from renewable sources. These efforts have helped save significant costs over the years while supporting HBI's Full Potential Plan.

"We're incredibly proud of our ongoing recognition as an Energy Star Partner and remain deeply committed to maintaining our sustainably leadership," said Chris Fox, chief sustainability officer, HanesBrands. "Our 2030 sustainability goals are ambitious with our intense focus on business practices that will ultimately improve the lives of people, protect the planet and produce even more sustainable products."

The Energy Star award follows the January announcement that HBI was recognized by CDP for earning A- scores in both climate change and water security. HBI was in the top 12% of companies assessed and one of two peer companies to receive leadership status in both categories in the CDP 2022 Climate Change Report issued in December 2022.

Energy Star was introduced by the EPA in 1992 as a voluntary, market-based partnership to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through increased efficiency. The annual Energy Star Partner of the Year award honors organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protect the environment through best practices and organization-wide energy savings.

"As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "I applaud this year's ENERGY STAR award winners for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs."

For more information on HanesBrands' award-winning sustainability program, visit HBISustains.com. For more information about the U.S. EPA Energy Star program, visit energystar.gov.

About HanesBrands

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) makes everyday apparel that is known and loved by consumers around the world for comfort, quality and value. Among the company's iconic brands are Hanes, the leading basic apparel brand in the United States; Champion, an innovator at the intersection of lifestyle and athletic apparel; and Bonds, which is setting new standards for design and sustainability. HBI employs 51,000 associates in 32 countries and has built a strong reputation for workplace quality and ethical business practices. The company, a longtime leader in sustainability, has set aggressive 2030 goals to improve the lives of people, protect the planet and produce sustainable products. HBI is building on its unmatched strengths to unlock its #FullPotential and deliver long-term growth that benefits all of its stakeholders.

About Energy Star

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR's impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts.

a72138b2-5123-4e6a-8862-4052912aa4be.jpeg


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from HanesBrands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: HanesBrands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/hanesbrands
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: HanesBrands



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746458/HanesBrands-Awarded-US-EPA-Energy-Star-Award-for-Environmental-Stewardship-for-14th-Consecutive-Year

img.ashx?id=746458

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.