Cummins Employees Devote March to Projects Tied to World Water Day

Author's Avatar
8 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Cummins

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / Cummins Inc. employees celebrated World Water Day March 22 by conducting more than 20 projects over the month of March highlighting the importance of fresh water and the critical issues facing the natural resource.

The activities have ranged from a river cleanup in South Africa and a community engagement event at a dam along a river in India, to an oil recycling project in Turkey and an education program targeting students in Brazil.

"Our company and employees work diligently to be better stewards of this increasingly important world issue," said Scott Saum, Program Manager for Cummins Water Works, the company effort to address the global water crisis. "We have been very successful in implementing creative solutions to reduce water consumption in Cummins' facilities and operations around the world. And I'm proud to know we are creating positive change in local communities with our many employee involvement activities."

Water scarcity is growing exponentially around-the-world. There are currently an estimated 785 million people globally lacking access to safe water. About 1.7 billion - 1 in 4 - don't have access to a toilet. At current consumption rates, it's estimated by 2050 around two-thirds of the world's population will be facing water shortages.

Those sobering statistics led Cummins to create Cummins Water Works. Launched in 2021, the program partners with leading water experts to invest and engage in sustainable, large-scale, high-impact water initiatives around the world. By 2030, the program's goal is to help Cummins become net water positive by creating community water benefits that exceed the company's water usage in all regions where Cummins has a presence.

The multi-million-dollar program has projects underway in Brazil, Canada, China, Ghana, India, Mexico, Peru, the Philippines, South Africa and the United States.

One of the larger efforts taking place this month was in Guarulhos, Brazil, near São Paulo, the most populous city in the country. Cummins Brazil, working with Trata Brasil, a public interest organization dedicated to improving sanitation, and Water.org, held 18 sessions in three public schools to reach 1,200 students, 7- to 13-years old, on the importance of sanitation and clean water.

"The objective of this action is to promote environmental education through playful actions focusing on water supply and sanitary sewage, impacting not only students, but also school professionals, the school community, and the students' parents," said Soraia Senhorini Franco, Regional Corporate Responsibility Manager for Cummins in Brazil.

All of the employee initiatives around the world have the same bottom-line goal as Cummins Water Works: strengthening communities by helping them address the global water crisis.

9ef0dcdb-64a2-4a36-a7f7-18394ab41e6f.png

Cummins employees in Brazil participated in a project to educate students about the importance of water and sanitation.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cummins Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cummins Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cummins-inc
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Cummins Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746472/Cummins-Employees-Devote-March-to-Projects-Tied-to-World-Water-Day

img.ashx?id=746472

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.