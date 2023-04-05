PACCAR Recognizes Top Performing Suppliers in North America

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PACCAR utilizes its comprehensive Supplier Performance Management program (SPM) to evaluate supplier achievements in the areas of product development, operations and aftermarket support, and alignment with PACCAR’s key business objectives.

Each year, PACCAR recognizes its top performing suppliers in the SPM program. This honor is given to suppliers that reach the SPM Master, Leader and Achiever status. The SPM program drives collaboration and continuous improvement between PACCAR and its suppliers which leads to performance enhancements and product innovations.

“PACCAR is pleased to recognize and congratulate our suppliers who earned a SPM award for 2022. Supplier commitment to SPM creates strong relationships with PACCAR, its customers and its dealers,” said Brennan Gourdie, PACCAR Vice President of Global Purchasing.

The 2022 SPM Masters are:

Rago and Son, Inc. based in Oakland, CA

The 2022 SPM Leaders are:

ConMet (Castings)

Horton, Inc.

Cummins Emissions Solutions

MEC

Cummins, Inc.

Metalsa S.A. de C.V.

GRA-MAG Truck Interiors, LLC

Superior Trim

The 2022 SPM Achievers are:

ConMet (Plastics)

Michelin North America Inc.

ConMet (Wheel Ends)

NIC Global

Drive Automotive Industries of America, Inc.

Pana-Pacific Corporation

Inteva Products, LLC

Paramont Mfg LLC

Lincoln Industries

PKC Group North America

Link Manufacturing, Ltd.

“Strong performance from our key suppliers is instrumental to PACCAR’s success. We value the commitment suppliers have given PACCAR and the investments they’ve made,” said Darrin Siver, PACCAR Executive Vice President.

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230329005251r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230329005251/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.