Brunswick Corporation Named to Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023 List

March 29, 2023
METTAWA, Ill. , March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (: BC), the world’s largest recreational marine technology company, has been named by Newsweek to its 2023 list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies. Of the thousands of companies considered for this honor, only 700 made the final list and Brunswick ranked in the Top 20 companies within the Manufacturing and Industrial equipment category. The award recognizes companies across three main public pillars of trust – customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust.

“We are thrilled that Brunswick has been included on Newsweek’s list of Most Trustworthy Companies in America. Awards such as these highlight our progress living the values at the core of our business, and this particular award highlights the openness, trust and integrity we display in dealing with our employees, our customers, and our investors,” said Dave Foulkes, CEO, Brunswick Corporation.

The top 700 Most Trustworthy Companies spanned 23 industries and were chosen based on a holistic assessment of trustworthiness. Those that made the list were identified in an independent survey based on a large sample of approximately 25,000 U.S. residents who rated companies they know on the three touchpoints of trust. A total of 95,000 evaluations were submitted. All companies headquartered in the US with a revenue over $500 million were considered in the study.

Recently, Brunswick has been recognized with numerous national awards highlighting the company’s commitment to employee and customer satisfaction. To learn more about Brunswick’s culture, visit: brunswick.com/our-company, and to view the entire 2023 list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies, visit: newsweek.com/rankings/most-trustworthy-companies-america-2023.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation (: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™.” Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing and MerCruiser. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has more than 18,500 employees operating in 29 countries. In 2022, Brunswick was named by Forbes as a World’s Best Employer and as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, both for the third consecutive year. For more information, visit brunswick.com.

