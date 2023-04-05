Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating the fairness of the recently announced go-private transaction of Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: CVT) (“Cvent”) on behalf of the company’s investors.

On March 14, 2023, Cvent reported that it would be acquired by private equity funds managed by Blackstone at a price of $8.50 per share. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Cvent investors will be cashed out of their investment position and the company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether $8.50 per share represents appropriate and sufficient consideration for Cvent shares, and whether the company’s officers and/or directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in agreeing to sell the company to Blackstone at that price.

Cvent shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or by email ([email protected] / [email protected]) or online at https%3A%2F%2Fkaskelalaw.com%2Fcases%2Fcvent-holding-corp%2F, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

