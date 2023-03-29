PR Newswire

Official Mortgage Provider of the team to present the American flag with U.S. military veterans at loanDepot park during season-opening festivities

MIAMI, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating its third season as the Official Naming Rights Partner of the home of the Miami Marlins and as the team's Official Mortgage Provider, loanDepot will honor U.S. military veterans in the Miami community tomorrow on Opening Day. The company has invited brave men and women who have served our country to watch the game and participate in a pre-game presentation, which will include unveiling the American flag for the singing of the National Anthem.

"loanDepot park is truly our home away from home, and we look forward to kicking off our third season with the Marlins while honoring those in the Miami community who have dedicated their lives to protecting and serving our country," said TJ Freeborn, loanDepot Chief Administrative Officer. "There's nothing more important than community - and giving back to the communities where we live and work is core to who we are."

As part of the Marlins Opening Day festivities, loanDepot will present the American flag across the outfield for the national anthem, which will be helmed by the military veterans and more than 100 loanDepot team members and guests – before they take in tomorrow's game. And, to start the 2023 Marlins season off right, loanDepot Senior Vice President Paul Ramos will throw a ceremonial first pitch before the game.

"The excitement for baseball in our community is at the highest level, and we can't wait to welcome our players and fans back to loanDepot park on Opening Day," said Miami Marlins Chief Commercial Officer David Oxfeld. "Now entering the third year of our partnership, loanDepot has so warmly embraced our team – and become a part of our community. We look forward to having Team loanDepot and the group of amazing military veterans at our home tomorrow for Marlins Baseball!"

In addition to the Opening Day festivities, loanDepot presents the Marlins "Salute and Serve" program, which offers active and retired military personnel, veterans, fire rescue personnel, members of the police department and health care professionals complimentary tickets to select Marlins home games throughout the season.

As part of its continued commitment to the Miami community and in collaboration with the Miami Marlins Foundation, loanDepot also supports the growth of youth baseball and softball teams for kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami Dade's Northwest Club, which play in the Marlins Youth Academy Jr. RBI program.

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI, NMLS # 174457) is an equal housing lender and digital commerce company committed to serving its customers throughout the home ownership journey. Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot has revolutionized the mortgage industry with a digital-first approach that makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as one of the nation's largest non-bank retail mortgage lenders, loanDepot enables customers to achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life's most complex transactions. With headquarters in Southern California and offices nationwide, loanDepot is committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts.

