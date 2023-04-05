Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced winners in its inaugural Domo+Community+Ovation+Awards. The Community Ovation Awards spotlight Domo customers who are making a lasting impact in their organizations and communities through innovative data experiences and data-driven curiosity. Domo received over 350 nominations across 11 different categories to identify the best use of data in applications, leadership, organizational growth, community impact, philanthropy, adoption, overall excellence and more.

“Congratulations to all of the winners in our first-ever Domo Community Ovation Awards. These data leaders showcase their ability to step outside of the box, leveraging the power of data and Domo to multiply business impact,” said Josh James, founder and CEO at Domo. “The Domo community is an incredible group of passionate practitioners and leaders, and I celebrate each-and-every member for their contributions to our vibrant community experience.”

The winners of the 2023 Domo Community Ovation Awards are:

Most Innovative Application - This award recognizes individuals who embrace Domo solutions to drive business forward through game-changing innovations.

Winner: Megan Cappel - iPro Systems

Rookies of the Year - This award recognizes new adopters who have created transformative business solutions by using Domo.

Winner: Marcel Lüthi - Solo

Winner: Paul James - Zippo Manufacturing Company

Winner: James Cayzer - Aston Martin

Community Members of the Year - This award celebrates individuals who create connections and provide extraordinary value to our Domo community.

Winner: Aquib Mehdad - Australian Wool Innovation

Winner: Elliott Leonard - GUIDEcx

Winner: Shinji Tanahashi - Daiwa Logistics

Adoption Advocate - This award celebrates an individual who drove measurable growth to their organization through increased Domo adoption.

Winner: Joshua Van Otten - Robert Half

Positive Impact - This award recognizes individuals who have gone above and beyond to create a data-driven, positive impact in their community through Domo for Good or other charitable Domo initiatives.

Winner: Clinton Ball - Dialpad

Data Impact - This award celebrates individuals who provided exceptional value to stakeholders by driving action through data.

Winner: Linda Fligg - GE HealthCare

Executive of the Year - This award recognizes disruptive, visionary leaders who have achieved significant business impact by leveraging the power of Domo. Nominees must be at the VP level or above.

Winner: Douglas Kramon - ESPN

Business Impact - This award recognizes individuals who leveraged innovative approaches to data transformation and created measurable business impact.

Winner: Rob Aleman - Audacy

Winner: Michael Paretzky - Audacy

Most Novel Application - This award celebrates individuals that have turned business challenges into inspiring solutions by transforming their workflows with Domo.

Winner: Manoj Perumal - Edify.ai

Winner: Cory Linton - Edify.ai

Best Domo Everywhere Application - This award celebrates individuals that revolutionized how they do business by making real-time data available to customers and partners through Domo Everywhere.

Winner: Roxana Boboescu - Cenegenics

Overall Excellence - This award recognizes individuals that embody the heart and soul of Domo’s mission to make data work for everyone.

Winner: James Ly - Disney Streaming Services

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

About the Domo Community Ovation Awards

Our customers always wow us. They are exceptional — and no two are alike.

From data super users who positively impact their companies through innovative data experiences to passionate beginners whose superpower is data-driven curiosity to people-centric change agents who get everyone psyched about the power of data.

