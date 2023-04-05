NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / MetLife, Inc. ( NYSE:MET, Financial) today announced that it has received the 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy. MetLife has been recognized as an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for five consecutive years and with over 50 certified properties the company has earned Executive Status for EPA's 30th anniversary one-time recognition - ENERGY STAR Certification Nation.

ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year is the highest level of EPA recognition for corporate energy management programs. To earn this recognition, companies must perform at a superior level of energy management and meet a specific criterion. Organizations like MetLife, which have consistently earned Partner of the Year, are eligible for the Sustained Excellence distinction. This distinction requires that annual achievements continue to surpass those in previous years.

"Reducing greenhouse gas emissions and ensuring that our real estate portfolios are resilient is both good for business, and the communities we serve around the world," said MetLife Vice President, Global Sustainability and Climate Lead, Josh Wiener. "We are proud of our continued partnership with ENERGY STAR, which serves as a key benchmark in driving energy management and conservation best practices across MetLife's global operations and real estate investment portfolios."

Through MetLife's climate initiatives, the company aims to reduce the environmental impact of MetLife's global operations and supply chain, while leveraging its investments, products, and services to help protect our communities and drive innovative solutions. As part of this work, MetLife continues to prioritize sustainable building certifications like ENERGY STAR and memberships like EPA's Green Power Partnership.

"We employ a disciplined investment process that considers a broad array of financially material issues as we assess risk and opportunity on behalf of our clients," said MetLife Investment Management, Global Head of Real Estate and Agriculture, Robert Merck. "ENERGY STAR has been critical in providing the data and tools we need to carry this out across our real estate portfolio to ensure resilient operations, healthy buildings, and overall sustainability."

To learn more about MetLife's commitment to sustainability, visit MetLife.com/Sustainability. For more information about ENERGY STAR, visit EnergyStar.gov/about.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

About MetLife Investment Management

MetLife Investment Management, the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), is a global public fixed income, private capital and real estate investment manager providing tailored investment solutions to institutional investors worldwide. MetLife Investment Management provides public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments, funds and other institutional clients with a range of bespoke investment and financing solutions that seek to meet a range of long-term investment objectives and risk-adjusted returns over time. MetLife Investment Management has over 150 years of investment experience and, as of December 31, 2022, had $579.8 billion in total assets under management.1

