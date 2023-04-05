East West Bancorp, Inc. Earns #1 Spot in S&P Global Market Intelligence Ranking

Author's Avatar
6 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

East West Bancorp, Inc. (“East West” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EWBC), parent company of East+West+Bank, announced it has earned the number one spot in the 2022 Ranking of U.S. Public Banks by Financial Performance. This annual analysis by S&P Global Market Intelligence assesses the financial performance of publicly held banks with more than $10 billion in assets across the nation.

S&P Global Market Intelligence first launched the annual rankings list in 2011 to assess the performance of banks based on returns, growth and efficiency, and places a premium on the strength and risk profile of balance sheets. East West secured the top spot in 2022, outperforming the industry on the combined metrics.

“We are honored to be named the top public bank in the United States by S&P Global Market Intelligence,” said East West Bancorp Inc. Chairman and CEO Dominic Ng. “As the bank celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2023, this achievement serves as a reminder of our continued legacy of remaining steadfast amid volatile market conditions. I remain grateful to our over 500,000 customers who continue to put their trust in us.”

East West’s conservatively managed balance sheet, strong capital and liquidity levels form a solid and stable foundation. These strengths, along with our diversified customer base and business model, allow us to have industry-leading profitability and high-quality earnings year after year. We look beyond our fifty years of history with the commitment to helping our customers build new bridges of opportunity and reach further. For more information or to set up a press interview, please contact [email protected].

About East West

East West Bancorp, Inc. is a public company with total assets of $64.1 billion and is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “EWBC”. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, East West Bank, is the largest independent bank headquartered in Southern California, operating over 120 locations in the United States and in Asia. The Company’s markets in the United States include California, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas and Washington. For more information on East West, visit the Company’s website at www.eastwestbank.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230329005862r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230329005862/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.