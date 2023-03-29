Redden Named to First Reliance Bank Board

Author's Avatar
6 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FLORENCE, S.C., March 29, 2023

FLORENCE, S.C., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rick Redden has been named to the First Reliance Bank Board of Directors. Rick has extensive experience working with banks, public and private companies, non-profits, and higher educational institutions to establish or enhance strategic plans, navigate industry change, and accelerate execution. He has assisted clients with acquisitions, major investments, capital structure decisions, and succession strategies.

First_Reliance_Redden.jpg

Rick Saunders, Chief Executive Officer of First Reliance Bank, shared, "When searching for a board member, I always look for talented professionals with similar values about life, leadership, and business success. I am fortunate to have known Rick for quite some time, and he certainly meets every standard to be found in a successful bank board member. I look forward to working closely with Rick as we pursue "changing lives" across the Carolinas."

Prior to consulting, Rick served as Commercial Executive, State President, Division Chief Risk Officer, and Division President for a top US bank. He was responsible for a $3 billion P&L, 2.5 million customers, 2,000+ branches/ATMs, and over 7,000 employees. In addition to leading several highly successful businesses, Rick has been instrumental in company-transforming initiatives, such as merger integration, customer segmentation, talent management, and business redesign efforts. Rick earned a B.S. in Business from Appalachian State University, an M.B.A. from Georgia Tech, and is a UNC-Chapel Hill Executive Leadership program graduate. He is an active community member and has served in roles with the Charleston Economic Leadership Council (Chair), Clemson University Board of Visitors, NC CEO Council, and the Kennedy Center National Symphony Orchestra.

About First Reliance

Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL.OB), is based in Florence, South Carolina, and has assets of approximately $937 million. The Company employs more than 180 professionals and has locations throughout South Carolina and central North Carolina. First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers' lives better, its founding principle. Customers of the company have given it a 93% customer satisfaction rating, well above the bank industry average of 81%. First Reliance has been awarded the "Best Places to Work in South Carolina" all 16 years since the program began. This recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to our brand and the communities we serve. In addition to offering a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses, and corporations, First Reliance offers two unique community customers programs, which include: Hometown Heroes, a package of benefits for those serving our communities, and Check 'N Save, an outreach program for the unbanked or under-banked. We also offer a full suite of digital banking services, treasury services, a Customer Service Guaranty, and a Mortgage Service Guaranty. Additional information about the Company is available on the Company's website at www.firstreliance.com.

CONTACT: Gabrielle Caselnova, 864-672-1768

First_Reliance_Bank_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL56541&sd=2023-03-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redden-named-to-first-reliance-bank-board-301785147.html

SOURCE First Reliance Bank

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL56541&Transmission_Id=202303291559PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL56541&DateId=20230329
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.