ZIPCAR LAUNCHES NEXT PHASE OF NYC DOT ON-STREET CARSHARE PROGRAM, TRIPLING THE NUMBER OF AVAILABLE ZIPCARS ON-STREET IN NYC

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023

Installation of 94 new curbside Zipcar parking spaces begins this week, with new locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New York City Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez today announced the next phase of a major expansion of the citywide curbside carshare program, tripling the number of Zipcar on-street car-sharing spaces available to New Yorkers. This second phase of the program will add 270 new parking spaces total, of which more than a third are allocated to Zipcar, the world's leading car-sharing network. In February, Zipcar announced its initial expansion and will continue to launch additional locations throughout 2023, building upon the pilot's positive impact.

"At Zipcar, we are driven by a mission to enable simple and responsible urban living by reducing personal car ownership," said Angelo Adams, head of Zipcar. "New York City is paving the way for the future of cities by providing sustainable and equitable transportation to its communities. As this successful on-street car-sharing program grows, we know more New Yorkers will save time and money by accessing a shared vehicle when they need one. Zipcar will make a genuine environmental impact by reducing carbon emissions through the expansion of the car share program and adding more electric vehicles."

In addition to the more than 500 Zipcar locations already available in New York, now more than 100 additional vehicles can be found on-street bringing Zipcar even closer to where members live and serving new neighborhoods across the city. Zipcars will soon be found on-street in new neighborhoods such as the West Village in Manhattan, Kew Gardens Hills in Queens, and Bedford Park in the Bronx. DOT is also improving access to carshare with additional spaces in neighborhoods with existing service, such as East Harlem in Manhattan; Jackson Heights in Queens; Williamsburg and East Williamsburg, in Brooklyn; and Parkchester, in the Bronx. New carshare locations will be installed in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan with additional sites will be identified and installed throughout 2023.

Zipcar in partnership with the NYC DOT has undertaken extensive community outreach before installing new locations and will continue to do so throughout the implementation phase, taking feedback from community boards, residents, and other stakeholders. Zipcar has also identified locations for expansion based on demand and its goal to provide more equitable and sustainable transportation to Equity Zone Areas, as defined by NYC DOT. Once all sites are installed, an up-to-date map of locations will be available at nyc.gov/carshare.

Zipcar provides 24/7 on-demand access to vehicles by the hour, day or week in convenient urban, college or business locations with gas, insurance options, maintenance and parking included, making it a more cost-effective and sustainable option than personal car ownership. Membership is $9 a month or $90 a year, with driving rates starting from $12.50/hour and $103/day.

About Zipcar
Zipcar is the world's leading car-sharing network, driven by a mission to enable simple and responsible urban living. With its wide variety of self-service vehicles available by the hour, day or week, Zipcar operates in urban areas and university campuses in hundreds of cities, towns, and universities. Zipcar is a subsidiary of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CAR), a leading global provider of transportation solutions. More information is available at www.zipcar.com.

