Stagwell's (STGW) Harris Poll Expands On Demand Offerings to B2B and Healthcare Audiences

6 minutes ago
PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harris Poll—a global public opinion polling, market research, and strategy firm within the Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) network, celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2023—launched additional on demand quick-turn research offerings for highly targeted B2B and healthcare segments.

Major brands such as Nerdwallet, Instacart and Salesforce trust Harris On Demand's U.S. and international research.

"Harris has offered on demand services for over 20 years, giving clients access to different audiences in an agile, cost-effective manner. With the introduction of B2B On Demand and HCPs On Demand we can meet additional client needs with the same speed and efficiency as our existing Harris On Demand offerings targeting the general public," said Erica Parker, Managing Director. "We're creating faster access to these hard-to-reach audiences via these new solutions, and we've designed these products to best support our client's overall research needs."

Major brands such as Nerdwallet, Instacart and Salesforce trust Harris On Demand's U.S. and international research to optimize messaging; better understand consumer awareness, attitudes, usage, and sentiment; test and refine concepts, products, and ideas; and track public opinion to develop timely, impactful thought leadership.

An established leader in providing consumer and brand insights with a trusted reputation going back decades, The Harris Poll's on demand research offers a fast, cost-effective tool to help leaders across brand management, PR, communications, consumer insights, and innovation make better, more informed decisions. To meet expanding demand, the firm is launching two segment-specific on demand research services:

  • B2B On Demand:
    Reach business decision-makers, including senior level executives, small business owners, hiring managers, and leaders in HR, marketing, IT, and finance to get "Executive Answers" for hot topic questions that emerge among stakeholders, obtain efficient feedback on go-to-market strategies, and gather data to inform thought leadership initiatives that can be leveraged to generate media interest and help position you as an industry thought leader.
  • Healthcare Professionals (HCPs) On Demand:
    Reach healthcare audiences including generalists, specialists, nurses, pharmacists, and dieticians to get a pulse on HCPs, complement research among patient or consumer audiences, or to gather qualitative insights to inform survey design, add context to the narrative, or fill gaps in analysis.

These new offerings add to The Harris Poll's full suite of "on demand" products including.

  • Harris On Demand: nationally representative sample of 2,000 U.S. adults and 1,000 adults globally
  • Harris On Demand: Parents – 1000 parents of children under 18
  • Harris On Demand: Generations – 500 respondents per generational group (Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X and Boomers)
  • On Demand Innovation – proprietary methods to test ideas, concepts, messaging and communications testing

Without the expense of investing in a full-scale custom research program, the range of Harris' on demand solutions allow clients to put customized questions in front of critical audiences to understand their current goals, challenges, and perceptions—all to keep a pulse on trends that matter most to their organizations. This new tool gives The Harris Poll's corporate, nonprofit and agency clients high-quality data to inform critical business decisions, communications strategy, and public relations efforts.

For more information on engaging Harris Poll's on demand research solutions, please visit Harris On Demand Polling - Harris Poll (theharrispoll.com).

About The Harris Poll
The Harris Poll is a global consulting and market research firm that strives to reveal the authentic values of modern society to inspire leaders to create a better tomorrow. It works with clients in three primary areas: building twenty-first-century corporate reputation, crafting brand strategy and performance tracking, and earning organic media through public relations research. One of the longest-running surveys in the U.S., The Harris Poll has tracked public opinion, motivations and social sentiment since 1963, and is now part of Stagwell, the challenger holding company built to transform marketing.

About Stagwell
Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Media Contact:

Sarah Arvizo

[email protected]

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

