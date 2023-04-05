Robert N. "Bob" Livermore is Elected to the Board of Maxx Technologies, Inc.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / Bob Livermore has been elected to the Board of Maxx Technologies, Inc (OTC PINK:AMXX), parent of Maxx Sports TV. Bob was instrumental in Maxx Sports TV procuring exclusive streaming rights to University of Houston Olympic Sports.

Bob is the Founder and President of Marketing Plus LLC, a 30-year member of the Board of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, with more than 50 years with the University of Houston Alumni Association.

Bob is quoted as saying:

"I am a lifetime UH Cougar and a proud Houstonian. I advocated with UH for the Maxx multistream interactive streaming technology, because it is radically less expensive than other broadcast technologies and produces a much better quality than anything else I have seen. Maxx streaming technology helped the Cougars generate income from sports broadcasts that previously was an expense. That is great news for the Cougars, and good news for College Sports."

Bob served nine years in the Air Force as a combat pilot and has flown over 200 combat missions in Vietnam and was assigned as a pilot TO Air Force One for President Gerald Ford. Following military service Bob took over ownership of Gulf Coast Dodge, became the head of Marketing and Public Affairs for Miller Brewing in Houston, Texas for 17 years, Instrumental in starting and managing a New Music format radio station in Houston (The Buzz) and is still top in the Houston market. Bob started has owned and managed Marketing Plus LLC, a design, marketing, and public affairs company for over 20 years. Marketing Plus (Mplus Group) has won over 20 Addy Awards (the Oscars for Advertising) for work it has done for clients, ranging from Shell Oil to BP Energy.

Maxx Technologies is a video research and engineering company with deep knowledge of video hardware and video software. Maxx manufactures one of the most powerful video streaming and video analytics computers in the world today. Maxx video streaming software delivers the only interactive 6-camera multi-platform video in the USA.

Maxx has been in business for more than six years and has delivered its technology and automated video content services to clients ranging from the Florida Panthers to the Dallas Cowboys.

For further information contact Roberta Rossi at [email protected]

Maxx Technologies, Inc., 1401 Lake Plaza Dr. Ste. 200, Spring TX, 77389 USA,+1 (281) 801-8080

www.maxxsports.tv | www.maxximmersive.com | www.maxxcomputers.com

