Versus Systems Provides Corporate Update

Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Strengthened Balance Sheet and Reduced Cash Burn Provide Greater Flexibility for Strategic Growth Opportunities

Artificial Intelligence to Serve as Key Tenet of 2023 Product Development

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) ( VS) will host an investor webinar today, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, to provide an update on the Company and recent operational highlights. The webinar will begin at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). Investors will be able to access the event here or in the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://ir.versussystems.com/.

Recent Financial Highlights

  • Operating cash burn now down to $550K/month, a 60% decrease from 2022 peak
  • Closed $2.1 million public offering on December 9, 2022
  • Recorded $4.4 million in warrants exercised for cash in February 2023
  • Closed $2.25 million registered direct offering on February 6, 2023

Recent Operational Developments

  • Expanding WINFINITE, an integrated consumer engagement platform that facilitates interactive and rewarded advertising solutions for consumer brands. The platform offers a library of games that are consumer-ready, with in-game prizing designed to improve customer engagement and boost consented first party data.
  • Launched 100-location QSR interactive advertising campaign in March 2023; that is driving increasing in-venue beverage sales by over 15%.
  • Expecting AI-enhanced developments in summer of 2023

Management Commentary

“The Versus balance sheet is stronger today than it has been since our early days on Nasdaq. The warrant exercises and recent financings give us an enhanced runway to execute our growth strategies in the year ahead, both with our current offerings and with our continued research and development in AI,” said Matthew Pierce, CEO of Versus Systems. “At the end of 2022 and going into 2023, we decreased our operating cash burn by 60%, and we continue to reduce operating costs to promote efficiency. In conjunction with our cost-cutting efforts, we have entered 2023 with an improved balance sheet with sufficient capital to fund our growth for the year ahead.

“As we progress further into 2023, we aim to support organic growth through continued product development and innovation, while being opportunistic with potential inorganic growth opportunities as they arise. From a product development standpoint, we are placing particular emphasis on artificial intelligence—an area in which we have been filing patents for years—to bring machine learning and enhanced personalization to our gamification and reward capabilities. With our strengthened balance sheet, we also have greater flexibility to evaluate potential partnerships and acquisition opportunities that can expand the power and reach of our platform. We look forward to providing further updates on our strategic progress.”

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. is an engagement and rewards company that makes live events, games, shows, and apps more fun to watch and play. Versus adds interactive games, polling, trivia, predictive elements, and other win conditions to existing entertainment - whether in-venue or online - making the content more contextual, personal, and rewarding. Versus works with world class sports teams, leagues, venues, entertainment companies, and other content creators to make engaging, rewarding experiences for fans all over the world. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit the official Versus Systems YouTube channel.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law

Investor Contact:
Cody Slach and Jackie Keshner
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
[email protected]
or
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc5ODE5OCM1NDk5NTQ3IzIxOTY0MzQ=
Versus-Systems-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.