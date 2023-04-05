Green Plains Announces Retirement of Board Chairman

Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) today announced that Wayne Hoovestol, long-time Chairman of its Board of Directors (the “Board”) will retire at the end of his current term at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, May 9. Hoovestol has served as a director on the Board since 2006 and Chairman since 2008. With Hoovestol’s retirement, the Board will be reduced from nine to eight directors, completing the board refreshment initiative announced in 2021, and will elect a new Chairperson following the Annual Meeting.

“Wayne has been an incredible champion for Green Plains and our stakeholders for the past 17 years; his insightful, thoughtful and steady leadership of the Board has been invaluable to Green Plains, especially as we transform the company,” said Todd Becker, President and CEO. “On behalf of the Board and all of our employees, we want to thank him for his years of dedicated service to the Board of Directors and the company. It has been an honor to work with Wayne since 2008 and I also want to personally thank him for his unwavering partnership and support.”

“Serving Green Plains as Board Chairman has been the honor, as well as the experience, of a lifetime,” said Hoovestol. “A special thanks to Green Plains executives and my fellow Board members, past and present, for the meaningful collaboration and shared commitment to the company’s success. I am excited for the future of Green Plains, as it is well-positioned to continue executing on its transformation under outstanding leadership.”

Hoovestol served as Green Plains’ Chief Operating Officer from January 2007 to February 2007, CEO from February 2007 to December 2008 and Chief Strategy Officer from March 2009 to November 2009. In 1978, he founded Hoovestol Inc., a trucking company that now operates as 10 Roads Express.

About Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Ultra-High Protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. The Company also owns a 48.8% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230329005780r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230329005780/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.