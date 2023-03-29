London, March 29, 2023

CNH Industrial N.V. (: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that under a third $50 million tranche (the “Third Tranche”) in the framework of its $300 million common share buyback program, the Company completed transactions in the period March 20, 2023 to March 24, 2023, reported in aggregate, as set forth in the table below. After the purchases announced today and considering those previously executed under the Third Tranche, the total invested amount is approximately €20,017,834.02 ($21,418,144.90) for a total amount of 1,496,705 common shares purchased.

Date Number of common shares purchased Average price

per share

excluding fees Consideration

excluding fees Consideration (**)

excluding fees (€) (€) ($) March 20, 2023 139,705 12.9545 1,809,808.42 1,939,571.69 March 22, 2023 183,000 13.6446 2,496,961.80 2,692,973.30 March 23, 2023 256,000 13.4840 3,451,904.00 3,755,326.36 March 24, 2023 262,000 13.3041 3,485,674.20 3,745,356.93 840,705 - 11,244,348.42 12,133,228.28

As of March 24, 2023, the Company currently holds 24,690,914 common shares in Treasury.

Details of the transactions described in the table above, including the regulated markets where the purchases were made, are available on the Company’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section at the following address: bit.ly/CNHI_Buy_Back.

