Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced management will host a virtual session for investors and financial analysts on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00am MT/12:00pm ET.

A live webcast of Domo’s presentation will be available on the Domo Investor Relations website at www.domo.com%2FIR.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

Domo Disclosure Channels to Disseminate Information

Domo investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about our company, products and services, and other issues through a variety of means, including Domo’s website, press releases, SEC filings, blogs and social media, in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. We intend to use the Domo+Facebook+page, the Domo+LinkedIn+page, the Domo+blog, the %40Domotalk Twitter account and the %40JoshJames Twitter account as a means of disclosing information about the Company and its services and for complying with the disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, we encourage investors and others to monitor these social media channels in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230329005408/en/