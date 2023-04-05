Capri Holdings Limited ( NYSE:CPRI, Financial), a global fashion luxury group, today announced that Mr. Mahesh Madhavan will be appointed to the Board of Directors effective March 30, 2023. Mr. Madhavan will join the company’s Compensation and Talent Committee as well as the Governance, Nominating and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee. As of the date of Mr. Madhavan’s appointment, the Capri Holdings Board will again be comprised of eight directors.

Mr. Madhavan is the Chief Executive Officer of Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held international spirits company in the world, having worked at Bacardi for more than 25 years. Prior to becoming Chief Executive Officer of Bacardi in 2017, Mr. Madhavan held a number of leadership roles in different geographies, including Regional President - Europe, Regional President - Africa, Middle East, South & Southeast Asia, Managing Director - India, South & Southeast Asia and Managing Director - Thailand and the Philippines.

“Mahesh’s tremendous global experience leading and growing a consumer goods company with an extensive portfolio of brands and labels will bring a fresh perspective to our Board,” said John D. Idol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The Board and I believe that his operating expertise and deep understanding of international markets will be instrumental as we continue to focus on driving growth and delivering value for our shareholders. We look forward to his contributions and are delighted to have him join our Board.”

“It is an incredible privilege to join Capri Holdings Board of Directors,” said Mr. Madhavan. “Capri Holdings is comprised of three iconic brands, and I am proud to be a part of the group’s continued success. I look forward to working with the Board to help Capri continue to execute on their growth strategy globally.”

