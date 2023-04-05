Paycom+Software%2C+Inc.+%28NYSE%3APAYC%29%2C a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, is a winner of the 2023 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA). Paycom is one of only 54 organizations globally to receive the award, and the only Oklahoma-based company on the list.

The award highlights companies that prioritize the engagement of their people through business strategy, organizational culture and exceptional workplace environments. Recognized organizations were awarded through assessments against criteria established by Gallup’s extensive database and exhaustive workplace studies.

"As we continue to innovate the very best in HR technology, we know that is only possible thanks to our co-workers inside of Paycom,” said Jennifer Kraszewski, vice president of human resources at Paycom. “We’ve built a culture where employees are valued and empowered. This translates into strong business results, innovation and world-class service to our clients."

The recognition comes on the heels of several other notable awards the company has received over the past year, including Newsweek’s America%26rsquo%3Bs+Greatest+Workplaces+for+Diversity and America%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Trustworthy+Companies; and Top+Workplaces+USA.

“Gallup’s 2023 GEWA winners proved that even during some of the most challenging times, strong cultures are resilient and find new ways to get work done and meet customer needs. These organizations continued to make employee engagement a central cultural priority as part of their business strategy, and they maintained record levels of employee engagement while achieving or exceeding their business goals,” said Jim Harter, Gallup’s chief scientist of workplace management and well-being.

Gallup’s meta-analysis on team engagement and performance is the most comprehensive workplace study ever conducted with data on more than 2 million employees in 276 organizations across 54 industries and 96 countries.

The GEWA also highlights the critical importance of employee engagement in today’s workplace. On average, GEWA winners’ ratio of engaged employees to actively disengaged employees is 16 times higher than the international average. Gallup’s research revealed that just 21% of employees are engaged worldwide compared to the GEWA winners’ average of 70%. Gallup's research also showed that companies with engaged workforces have higher earnings per share (EPS) and increased profitability over companies with less engaged workforces.

About Paycom

For nearly 25 years, Paycom Software, Inc. ( NYSE:PAYC, Financial) has simplified businesses and the lives of their employees through easy-to-use HR and payroll technology to empower transparency through direct access to their data. And thanks to its industry-first solution, Beti®, those employees now do their own payroll and are guided to find and fix costly errors before payroll submission. From onboarding and benefits+administration to talent+management and more, Paycom’s single software streamlines processes, drives efficiencies and gives employees power over their own HR information, all in one app. Recognized nationally for its innovative technology and workplace culture, Paycom can serve businesses of all sizes and in all 50 states from offices across the country.

