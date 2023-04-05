Alcoa Schedules First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Alcoa Corporation plans to announce its first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, April 19, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The press release with financial results, and a related presentation, will be available on the “Investors” section of Alcoa’s website, www.alcoa.com. A link to the press release will also be on Alcoa’s Twitter handle @Alcoa at www.twitter.com%2FAlcoa.

A conference call to discuss the financial results will begin at 5:00 p.m. EDT, and will be webcast live via Alcoa's website, www.alcoa.com.

Conference Call Information

Time

Wednesday, April 19, 2023: 5:00 p.m.– 6:00 p.m. EDT

Hosts:

Roy Harvey, President and Chief Executive Officer

Molly Beerman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Webcast:
Go to the “Investors” section of the Alcoa+website to listen only and view presentation slides.

Call:

+1 (877) 883-0383 (Domestic)

+1 (412) 902-6506 (International)

Conference ID: 8998726

To avoid a delay in start time, please dial in beginning at 4:45 p.m.

Replay Information:

A telephone replay will be available at approximately 8:00 p.m. EDT on April 19 until April 26, 2023.

+1 (877) 344-7529 (Domestic)

+1 (412) 317-0088 (International)

Replay Access Code: 9037770

To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select this link: https%3A%2F%2Fservices.choruscall.com%2Fccforms%2Freplay.html

The webcast will also be archived on the “Events & Presentations” portion of the “Investors” section of www.alcoa.com at this link:+https%3A%2Finvestors.alcoa.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2F

About Alcoa Corporation

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products with a vision to reinvent the aluminum industry for a sustainable future. With a values-based approach that encompasses integrity, operating excellence, care for people and courageous leadership, our purpose is to Turn Raw Potential into Real Progress. Since developing the process that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life, our talented Alcoans have developed breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to greater efficiency, safety, sustainability and stronger communities wherever we operate.

Dissemination of Company Information

Alcoa intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website, www.alcoa.com, as well as through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls, and webcasts.

