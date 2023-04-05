Humana Inc. to Release First Quarter 2023 Results on April 26, 2023

5 minutes ago
Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) will release its financial results for the first quarter 2023 (1Q23) on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 6:30 a.m. Eastern time. The company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time that morning to discuss its financial results for the quarter and earnings guidance for 2023.

To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this link, https%3A%2F%2Fregister.vevent.com%2Fregister%2FBIc7c588dd42e347548ee61cef2eed499d

Upon registration, telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number and a unique registrant ID.

A webcast of the 1Q23 earnings call may also be accessed via Humana’s Investor Relations page at https%3A%2F%2Fhumana.gcs-web.com%2F.

The company suggests participants for both the conference call and those listening via the web dial in or sign on at least 15 minutes in advance of the call. For those unable to participate in the live event, the virtual presentation archive will be available in the Historical Webcasts and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page at https%3A%2F%2Fhumana.gcs-web.com%2F, approximately two hours following the live webcast.

The company’s 1Q23 earnings news release is expected to include financial measures that are not in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to financial results under GAAP, as well as management’s reasons for including non-GAAP financial measures, will be included in the company’s 1Q23 earnings news release, a copy of which will be available on the Investor Relations page of www.humana.com on April 26, 2023.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

