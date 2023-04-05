Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) announced today that Professor Noreena Hertz, global economist and author, has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors effective March 29, 2023, and will serve on its Governance and Social Responsibility Committee.

Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO of Mattel, said: “Noreena is a highly influential economist and a global thought leader on ESG. We look forward to the benefit of her expert insights and perspectives as we continue to execute our strategy to grow Mattel’s IP-driven toy business and expand our entertainment offering, operate as a responsible corporate citizen, and create long-term shareholder value.”

Professor Hertz added: “Mattel is a company rooted in mission and purpose, with a leading portfolio of iconic brands, and a clear strategic vision for its future. I look forward to working with Ynon and the rest of the Board to guide Mattel on its continued journey and its aim to contribute to a more diverse, equitable, inclusive, and sustainable future.”

Professor Hertz’s work intersects the nexus of economics, technology, politics, and society. She brings to Mattel’s Board 25 years of experience advising companies and governments in a variety of sectors and geographies on strategy and policy decisions, mergers and acquisitions, intelligence gathering and analysis, millennials and post-millennials, community-building, and ESG.

Professor Hertz has held several senior academic positions and led research focused on artificial intelligence, decision-making, risk assessment and management, globalization, and innovation, among other subjects. She is based at University College London’s Institute for Global Prosperity, where she has served as Visiting Professor since 2016 and as Honorary Professor since 2013. She was previously Professor of Globalization, Sustainability, and Finance at the University of Amsterdam between 2009 and 2013 and spent the prior ten years as Associate Director of the Centre for International Business and Management at the University of Cambridge.

Professor Hertz is a board member of Warner Music Group Corp., where she serves on the Audit Committee and Nominating and Governance Committee. Professor Hertz is also a board member of Workhuman (Globoforce Limited), where she serves on the Audit Committee and Compensation Committee. Professor Hertz has previously served in several board and advisory roles for other organizations, including RWE AG, the Inclusive Capitalism Taskforce, Edelman Europe, Inspiring Girls International, and Citigroup’s Politics and Economics Global Advisory Board.

Professor Hertz is the author of best-selling books on globalization, ESG, strategic decision-making and macro-societal trends published in over 20 countries, including The Lonely Century: A Call to Reconnect; Eyes Wide Open: How to Make Smart Decisions in a Confusing World; I.O.U: The Debt Threat and Why We Must Defuse it; and The Silent Takeover.

Professor Hertz has a PhD from the University of Cambridge and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

