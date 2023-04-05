Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and fleet+management solutions, has been named one of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America in 2023 by Newsweek. This year’s list applauds 700 of the best-rated companies in trust attributes across 23 industries, with Ryder recognized among the top companies in the “Transport, Logistics & Packaging” category.

“Being named one of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America is a direct reflection of truly living the Ryder values, of which being trustworthy is one of our guiding principles,” says Ryder Chairman and CEO Robert Sanchez. “For the past 90 years, customers, employees, and investors have chosen Ryder because of our relentless commitment to excellence, longstanding relationships, and our leadership position in the transportation and logistics industry. We intend to maintain that trust as a responsible business partner and corporate citizen in the years to come.”

The Newsweek Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023 list evaluates U.S.-based companies with $500 million or more in annual revenue. The list was developed in collaboration with market research partner, Statista Inc., and based on an independent survey of approximately 25,000 U.S. residents. Respondents rated companies on three touchpoints of trust: customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust; including if they believed individual companies treated their customers fairly, treated their employees fairly, and would be good long-term investments. Companies also received a social listening score based on the aggregation of mentions and a sentiment analysis over a four-month period.

“Our ‘Most Trustworthy Companies in America’ ranking highlights the firms that work to earn the public's confidence,” says Nancy Cooper, Newsweek's global editor in chief. “Congratulations to everyone at Ryder for earning this recognition.”

Newsweek also recognized Ryder as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies in 2020 and 2021 for its ongoing efforts related to its environment, social, and corporate governance initiatives.

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and fleet+management solutions, including warehousing+and+distribution, e-commerce+fulfillment, last-mile+delivery, managed+transportation, professional+drivers, freight+brokerage, full-service leasing, maintenance, commercial truck rental, and used+vehicle+sales to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 260,000 commercial vehicles and operates approximately 300 warehouses encompassing more than 95 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmental stewardship, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, 90-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 50 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

