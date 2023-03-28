VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX:LGD; OTCQX:LGDTF) ("Liberty Gold" or the “Company”) is issuing an amendment to the news release issued on March 28, 2023, to restate the working capital number for the year ended December 31, 2022 from $25,200 thousand in the previous release to $17,668 thousand. The associated financial statements of the Company are not impacted by this change.



The updated and amended table is below. The information in the tables below is presented in US$000s:

As at December 31 2022 2021 2020 Cash and short-term investments $19,813 $17,255 $16,832 Working capital $17,668 $13,691 $17,977 Total assets $47,954 $53,329 $60,394 Current liabilities $2,543 $9,885 $6,007 Non-current liabilities $2,812 $3,116 $2,137 Shareholders’ equity $38,949 $32,800 $44,176



ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is focused on exploring for and developing open pit oxide deposits in the Great Basin of the United States, home to large-scale gold projects that are ideal for open-pit mining. This region is one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in the world and stretches across Nevada and into Idaho and Utah. We know the Great Basin and are driven to discover and advance big gold deposits that can be mined profitably in open-pit scenarios.

