Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. Announces 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

3 minutes ago
Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CMTG) (the “Company” or “CMTG”) today announced that it will hold its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders virtually on June 1, 2023, beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Stockholders can attend the virtual annual meeting via the internet at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FCMTG2023. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 11, 2023 will be eligible to vote their shares and submit questions electronically in advance of and during the virtual annual meeting by using the 16-digit control number provided to them in the notice of internet availability of proxy materials, on their individual proxy card, or on the voting instruction form accompanying the proxy materials to attend the annual meeting.

For those unable to attend the live broadcast, a webcast replay will be available on CMTG’s website for one year following the meeting date.

About Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc.

CMTG is a real estate investment trust that is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in major markets across the U.S. CMTG is externally managed and advised by Claros REIT Management LP, an affiliate of Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies, L.P. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.clarosmortgage.com.

