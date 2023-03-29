Olin Corporation First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call Announcement

PR Newswire

CLAYTON, Mo., March 29, 2023

CLAYTON, Mo., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) announced today that on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time, Olin's senior management will review the company's first quarter 2023 financial results. Prepared remarks will be followed by a question and answer period.

A press release, including financial statements and segment information, will be distributed after the market closes on Thursday, April 27, 2023, together with the associated slides.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Interested participants may access the conference call by dialing (877) 883-0383 [Canadian callers, please dial (877) 885-0477; International callers, please dial (412) 902-6506], using the pass code 7706307. The call will also be webcast live on the company's website at www.olin.com, accessible under the first quarter conference call icons. Participants should log on to the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Following the event, the webcast will remain available for replay on the company's website for one year. A telephonic replay of this conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time for 14 days by dialing (877) 344-7529 [Canadian callers, please dial (855) 669-9658; International callers, please dial (412) 317-0088], using the pass code of 5137992.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Olin Corporation is a leading vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition. The chemical products produced include chlorine and caustic soda, vinyls, epoxies, chlorinated organics, bleach, hydrogen and hydrochloric acid. Winchester's principal manufacturing facilities produce and distribute sporting ammunition, law enforcement ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges.

Visit www.olin.com for more information on Olin.

2023-04

favicon.png?sn=NY55481&sd=2023-03-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/olin-corporation-first-quarter-2023-earnings-conference-call-announcement-301785010.html

SOURCE Olin Corporation

