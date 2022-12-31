X Financial to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on March 31, 2023

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHENZHEN, China, March 29, 2023

SHENZHEN, China, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) (the "Company"), a leading online personal finance company in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, before the open of U.S. markets on Friday, March 31, 2023.

X Financial's management team will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Friday, March 31, 2023 (7:00 PM Beijing / Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States:

1-888-346-8982

Hong Kong:

852-301-84992

Mainland China:

4001-201203

International:

1-412-902-4272

Passcode:

X Financial

Please dial in ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until April 7, 2023:

United States:

1-877-344-7529

International:

1-412-317-0088

Passcode:

4045690

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.xiaoyinggroup.com.

About X Financial

X Financial is a leading online personal finance company in China. The Company is committed to connecting borrowers on its platform with its institutional funding partners. With its proprietary big data-driven technology, the Company has established strategic partnerships with financial institutions across multiple areas of its business operations, enabling it to facilitate loans to prime borrowers under a robust risk assessment and control system.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.xiaoyinggroup.com.

For more information, please contact:

X Financial
Mr. Frank Fuya Zheng
E-mail: [email protected]

Christensen

In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: [email protected]

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN56196&sd=2023-03-29 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/x-financial-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2022-financial-results-on-march-31-2023-301784862.html

SOURCE X Financial

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN56196&Transmission_Id=202303291610PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN56196&DateId=20230329
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.