RAMPANT TOYOTA RAV4 ROOF LEAKS LEAD TO FIRST CLASS-ACTION LAWSUIT; OWNERS ALLEGE SAFETY-SYSTEM FAILURES, URGE NATIONWIDE RECALL

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2023

California filing by Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky P.C. files over roof-rail defect in 2019-2021 models

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Class-action lawyers at Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky, P.C., yesterday filed the first lawsuit ( Fishkind v. Toyota Motor Sales, USA et al. No. Case 2:23-cv-02279) against Toyota Motor Sales, USA, and affiliated companies including Toyota Motor Corporation (TM:NYSE) alleging the roof-rail systems on 2019-2021 RAV4 models are defectively designed and manufactured. The defects result in rampant leaks from the roof that have caused severe water damage in the cabin, short-circuiting the SUV's electrical system, rendering the vehicle unsafe and inoperable. Plaintiffs are filing under consumer protection laws to hold Toyota responsible for its failures to protect all impacted RAV4 owners.

Saltz_Mongeluzzi_Bendesky_Toyota.jpg

Attorney Patrick Howard, of SMB, and counsel to lead plaintiffs Todd and Judith Fishkind, said following the filing here in federal court, "Currently active retirees and involved grandparents, plaintiffs thought they were purchasing the perfect, safe SUV in their new, white 2019 RAV4. Instead, their 'dream' vehicle turned out to be undriveable and unsafe all due to the preventable – by simply using a heavier-duty, water-repellent assembly gasket - roof-rail defect." Mr. Howard added, "As asserted in the complaint, Toyota knew about this defect, concealed it from buyers like the Fishkinds, and has now refused to cover the cost – in the thousands of dollars – to make it right."

"We were so looking forward to car vacations, driving grandkids to their games on weekends and after school," explained Mr. Fishkind. "Instead, our RAV4 – with only 28,000 miles - has been sitting on the dealer's lot awaiting repairs, including to the water-logged air-bag units and electrical system - for months, and Toyota's telling us we've got to pay for their design flaw that caused the damage that has totally ruined our RAV4. We never even used those roof rails. We are concerned about other unsuspecting RAV4 owners being injured in an accident because their air bags don't work or their car spontaneously shorts out due to a preventable leak. This has got to be corrected."

The complaint also details how water seeped into the car's electrical system – and the air bag assemblies - from the factory original equipment faulty-roof rail channels. On models after 2021, according to the Complaint, Toyota replaced the thin, porous washer with a thicker part and the problem seemed to vanish. Besides ruining crucial safety equipment, water in the 2019-2021 models can also cause growth of organic material, such as mold, to which the vehicle's occupants unknowingly may be exposed and could also result in significant rust damage. Heading the SMB legal team with Mr. Howard is class-action attorney Simon Paris.

Contacts:
Patrick Howard / [email protected] / 215-575-3895
Simon Paris/[email protected] / 215-575 -3986

favicon.png?sn=PH56514&sd=2023-03-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rampant-toyota-rav4-roof-leaks-lead-to-first-class-action-lawsuit-owners-allege-safety-system-failures-urge-nationwide-recall-301785188.html

SOURCE Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH56514&Transmission_Id=202303291651PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH56514&DateId=20230329
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.