Richmond American Announces New Models at Several Boise-Area Communities

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STAR, Idaho, March 29, 2023

The homebuilder expanded its footprint to include communities in Nampa and Star

STAR, Idaho, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Idaho, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), recently announced model grand openings at four brand-new Boise-area communities. The company, a leading homebuilder, made its Idaho debut at Legacy in Eagle in late 2021, and now prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to tour fully furnished model homes at Seasons at Norterra, Urban Collection at Norterra and Hope Springs in Star and Hartland in Nampa.

MDC_HOLDINGS_INC_1.jpg

"We were thrilled with the response to our new homes at Legacy, and carry that excitement to our new communities in Star and Nampa. There is an increasing demand for new home options in the Boise area and the region was a natural fit for our floor plan offerings and company. When prospective buyers tour our fully furnished model homes and see the layouts, fixtures and finishes firsthand, they'll recognize what sets us apart from other homebuilders. We look forward to continuing to grow our brand in the Idaho market," said Ryan Ortman, Division President, Boise, for Richmond American Homes.

New model homes are now open at the following Richmond American communities:

  • Seasons at NorterraAlexandrite model open for tours – This exciting addition to the gated Norterra masterplan in Star offers an inspired array of ranch and two-story floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons Collection, designed to place homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers. Prices start from the low $400s and landscaping and fencing are included.

  • Urban Collection at NorterraBoston and Chicago models open for tours – This notable new neighborhood in the gated, master-planned community of Norterra in Star showcases Richmond American's first paired home offerings in Idaho. Homebuyers can choose from two thoughtful two-story floor plans from the builder's popular Urban Collection. New homes include fencing and landscaping and prices start from the mid $300s.

    Residents of both Seasons and Urban Collection at Norterra will appreciate attractive amenities, including a neighborhood pool, pool house, pavilion and playground. Located in the notable West Ada School District, just a few minutes from the Star Riverwalk on the Boise River and a short drive from Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Middleton and Eagle, the masterplan also boasts close proximity to popular shops, restaurants and golf courses.

  • Hope SpringsAgate and Moonstone models open for tours – Located in Star, this idyllic new community captures the traditional "farm to family" atmosphere of the area, showcasing a farmhouse-inspired clubhouse, community gardens, walking paths along a meandering creek and multiple parks. Tree-lined streets, decorative street lamps with baskets, and architecturally diverse homes make Hope Springs a great place to plant roots. Residents will enjoy nearby shopping, dining, golf and the Star Riverwalk, and Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Middleton and Eagle are within commuting distance. Part of the highly regarded West Ada School District, the community offers a distinctive collection of ranch and two-story homes, including some with attached RV garages, and fencing and landscaping are included. Prices start from the low $400s.

  • HartlandDeacon model open for tours – This beautiful new community in Nampa blends modern convenience with rustic charm. It is just 2.5 miles from Interstate 84, boasting a convenient commute to Caldwell or Boise. Hartland is also less than 10 miles from scenic Lake Lowell. Desirable amenities, such as a community park and pickleball courts, further add to the neighborhood's appeal. Homebuyers can choose from an array of inspired floor plans—including some with attached RV garages—and 3-car garages, landscaping and fencing are included. Prices start from the mid $400s.

Quick move-in homes are available for buyers seeking a speedy closing. Those who choose to build a new Richmond American home from the ground up at these communities will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

To learn more about Seasons at Norterra, Urban Collection at Norterra, Hope Springs and Hartland, call 208.747.8083 or visit RichmondAmerican.com/Boise.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 230,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

MCD_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA56245&sd=2023-03-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/richmond-american-announces-new-models-at-several-boise-area-communities-301785017.html

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA56245&Transmission_Id=202303291701PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA56245&DateId=20230329
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.