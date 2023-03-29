PR Newswire

The homebuilder expanded its footprint to include communities in Nampa and Star

STAR, Idaho, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Idaho, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), recently announced model grand openings at four brand-new Boise-area communities. The company, a leading homebuilder, made its Idaho debut at Legacy in Eagle in late 2021, and now prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to tour fully furnished model homes at Seasons at Norterra, Urban Collection at Norterra and Hope Springs in Star and Hartland in Nampa.

"We were thrilled with the response to our new homes at Legacy, and carry that excitement to our new communities in Star and Nampa. There is an increasing demand for new home options in the Boise area and the region was a natural fit for our floor plan offerings and company. When prospective buyers tour our fully furnished model homes and see the layouts, fixtures and finishes firsthand, they'll recognize what sets us apart from other homebuilders. We look forward to continuing to grow our brand in the Idaho market," said Ryan Ortman, Division President, Boise, for Richmond American Homes.

New model homes are now open at the following Richmond American communities:

Seasons at Norterra – Alexandrite model open for tours – This exciting addition to the gated Norterra masterplan in Star offers an inspired array of ranch and two-story floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons ™ Collection, designed to place homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers. Prices start from the low $400s and landscaping and fencing are included.





– – This exciting addition to the gated Norterra masterplan in offers an inspired array of ranch and two-story floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons Collection, designed to place homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers. Prices start from the low $400s and landscaping and fencing are included. Urban Collection at Norterra – Boston and Chicago models open for tours – This notable new neighborhood in the gated, master-planned community of Norterra in Star showcases Richmond American's first paired home offerings in Idaho . Homebuyers can choose from two thoughtful two-story floor plans from the builder's popular Urban Collection ™ . New homes include fencing and landscaping and prices start from the mid $300s.



Residents of both Seasons and Urban Collection at Norterra will appreciate attractive amenities, including a neighborhood pool, pool house, pavilion and playground. Located in the notable West Ada School District, just a few minutes from the Star Riverwalk on the Boise River and a short drive from Boise , Meridian , Nampa , Middleton and Eagle , the masterplan also boasts close proximity to popular shops, restaurants and golf courses.





– – This notable new neighborhood in the gated, master-planned community of Norterra in showcases Richmond American's first paired home offerings in . Homebuyers can choose from two thoughtful two-story floor plans from the builder's popular Urban Collection . New homes include fencing and landscaping and prices start from the mid $300s. Residents of both Seasons and Urban Collection at Norterra will appreciate attractive amenities, including a neighborhood pool, pool house, pavilion and playground. Located in the notable School District, just a few minutes from the Star Riverwalk on the Boise River and a short drive from , , , and , the masterplan also boasts close proximity to popular shops, restaurants and golf courses. Hope Springs – Agate and Moonstone models open for tours – Located in Star , this idyllic new community captures the traditional "farm to family" atmosphere of the area, showcasing a farmhouse-inspired clubhouse, community gardens, walking paths along a meandering creek and multiple parks. Tree-lined streets, decorative street lamps with baskets, and architecturally diverse homes make Hope Springs a great place to plant roots. Residents will enjoy nearby shopping, dining, golf and the Star Riverwalk, and Boise , Meridian , Nampa , Middleton and Eagle are within commuting distance. Part of the highly regarded West Ada School District, the community offers a distinctive collection of ranch and two-story homes, including some with attached RV garages, and fencing and landscaping are included. Prices start from the low $400s.





– – Located in , this idyllic new community captures the traditional "farm to family" atmosphere of the area, showcasing a farmhouse-inspired clubhouse, community gardens, walking paths along a meandering creek and multiple parks. Tree-lined streets, decorative street lamps with baskets, and architecturally diverse homes make a great place to plant roots. Residents will enjoy nearby shopping, dining, golf and the Star Riverwalk, and , , , and are within commuting distance. Part of the highly regarded School District, the community offers a distinctive collection of ranch and two-story homes, including some with attached RV garages, and fencing and landscaping are included. Prices start from the low $400s. Hartland – Deacon model open for tours – This beautiful new community in Nampa blends modern convenience with rustic charm. It is just 2.5 miles from Interstate 84, boasting a convenient commute to Caldwell or Boise . Hartland is also less than 10 miles from scenic Lake Lowell. Desirable amenities, such as a community park and pickleball courts, further add to the neighborhood's appeal. Homebuyers can choose from an array of inspired floor plans—including some with attached RV garages—and 3-car garages, landscaping and fencing are included. Prices start from the mid $400s.

Quick move-in homes are available for buyers seeking a speedy closing. Those who choose to build a new Richmond American home from the ground up at these communities will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

To learn more about Seasons at Norterra, Urban Collection at Norterra, Hope Springs and Hartland, call 208.747.8083 or visit RichmondAmerican.com/Boise.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 230,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

