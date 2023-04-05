Verizon offers relief to customers most impacted by recent Southern storms

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Talk/Text/Data usage incurred from March 26 - April 26 for postpaid customers will be waived for those most impacted by the storms

For media: we have b-roll, pictures and additional information on our emergency response equipment available at our Emergency Resource Center - https://www.verizon.com/about/news/emergency-resource-center

What you need to know:

  • Verizon is waiving call/text/data usage incurred for postpaid consumer and small business customers in parts of Mississippi most affected by the recent tornado outbreaks
  • Customers whose bill cycle has already closed will have overages automatically credited back

JACKSON, Miss., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following multiple days of severe weather and damaging tornadoes, Verizon is waiving postpaid call/text/data usage incurred from March 26 to April 26 for residents of Mississippi most impacted by the severe weather. This will bring relief to the thousands of consumer and small business customers* who rely on their mobile devices now more than ever.

This includes all postpaid consumer and small business customers in the following Mississippi zip codes:

38721
38754
38765
38821
38825		38844
38848
38870
38912
38917
38923
38943
38947
38954
39038
39054
39061
39097
39115
39159		39166
39176
39730
39746
39756

“Our hearts are heavy as we witness the destruction and its impact on our neighbors,” said Ryan Tucker, Vice President of Consumer Sales for Verizon. “Right now is a time for focusing on what matters most - family and rebuilding - and we hope that our offer provides some comfort and relief knowing connectivity is one less thing to worry about.”

Customers do not have to take any action to take advantage of the offer and any whose bill cycle has already closed will have overages automatically credited back.

Text to Give
Verizon customers can help provide relief to those impacted by the recent tornadoes. Text TORNADO to 90999 to make a one-time $10 donation to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund. They are on the ground now, responding to multiple areas to ensure everyone has a safe place to stay, food, relief supplies and emotional support. 100% of the donations will help the people and the ongoing relief efforts.

*Verizon small business customers include customers with 50 lines or less.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Heidi Flato
[email protected]
925.324.8692


Verizon-Sourcing-LLC.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.