Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS) (the “Company”), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today confirmed that it has received a revised unsolicited non-binding indicative proposal from Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) (“Nano”) to acquire Stratasys for $19.55 per share in cash.

Consistent with its fiduciary duties, and in consultation with its independent financial and legal advisors, the Stratasys Board of Directors will carefully review and evaluate the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interests of the Company and Stratasys shareholders.

As previously announced on March 22, 2023, the Stratasys Board unanimously rejected an unsolicited non-binding indicative proposal it received from Nano to acquire Stratasys for $18.00 per share in cash. The Stratasys Board carefully reviewed and evaluated the proposal, and concluded that proposal substantially undervalued the Company in light of its standalone prospects and was not in the best interests of Stratasys and its shareholders.

Stratasys shareholders do not need to take any action at this time.

J.P. Morgan is acting as financial advisor to Stratasys, and Meitar Law Offices and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz are serving as legal counsel.

About Stratasys

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

