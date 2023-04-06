Booktopia and VitalSource Launch Digital Textbook Partnership

Booktopia, Australia’s largest online bookstore, and VitalSource®, the world’s premier education technology provider, have announced a partnership to provide Booktopia customers access to digital textbooks for the first time through Bookshelf®, VitalSource’s best-in-class eReader platform. University students purchasing their textbooks through Booktopia can learn more about this new etext option here.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230329005792/en/

Bookshelf by VitalSource’s unmatched reading and studying experience features a full suite of built-in study tools, including highlighting, notetaking, flashcards, and Bookshelf+CoachMe%26reg%3B, a free practice feature that provides students with immediate feedback in a low-stakes, confidence-boosting environment. Learners have full content controls, with dark mode, margin sizes, and fonts, including open dyslexic, as well as read aloud and search.

Booktopia Acting Chief Executive Officer, Geoff Stalley, said: “VitalSource provides unparalleled resources for students around the world and has set the bar worldwide for its technology capabilities. We’re delighted we can bring their platform to the Australian market, further underlining our long-standing commitment to being the go-to destination for students with the unrivalled products and services we provide to support their learning and development.”

Booktopia’s higher education and vocational textbook selection includes millions+of+titles, searchable by subject matter, university, career path (including medicine, nursing, law, and education) and now, by format. Regardless of how they are purchased, etexts download immediately through Bookshelf and are fully accessible offline.

“We are thrilled to partner with Booktopia at this critical time to offer more university students access to the learning materials they need in the most accessible and affordable format,” said Alice Duijser, International Managing Director, VitalSource. “Having an etext option with access to Bookshelf’s best-in-class reading and studying features will positively impact the millions of students who use Booktopia to purchase their textbooks”

To learn more about VitalSource visit get.vitalsource.com.

To learn more about how to access digital textbooks through Booktopia, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.booktopia.com.au.

About VitalSource®

VitalSource Technologies, LLC is the leading education technology solutions provider committed to helping partners create, deliver, and distribute affordable, accessible, and impactful learning experiences worldwide. As a recognized innovator in the digital course materials market, VitalSource is best known for partnering with more than 1,000 publishers and resellers to deliver extraordinary learning experiences to millions of active users globally. Learn more at %3Ci%3Ehttps%3A%2F%2Fget.vitalsource.com%3C%2Fi%3E and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Booktopia

Booktopia is Australia’s biggest bookstore: listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (

ASX:BKG, Financial), selling books, ebooks, etexts, stationery, ereaders and audiobooks, delivering to every corner of Australia and New Zealand. Booktopia has access to over 6 million books in its database, offering readers thousands of titles from a wide variety of international and local publishers. Whether you like to read physical books, or prefer reading via your computer, tablet, iPhone, Android smartphone or electronic reading device, Booktopia has readers covered – both online and offline. To find reviews, interviews and to browse and shop books online, visit %3Ci%3Ewww.booktopia.com.au%3C%2Fi%3E.

