ADTRAN Holdings Announces Retirement of CFO and Appointment of New CFO

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) (“ADTRAN Holdings” or the “Company”), announced today that after 39 years in the telecommunications industry, ADTRAN Holdings’ CFO, Mike Foliano, will retire from the Company effective on June 28, 2023. The Company also announced the appointment of Uli Dopfer as the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer, effective May 1, 2023.

During his 17 years of service to the Company, Mr. Foliano has made significant contributions to Adtran and has been an integral part of the Company's success and growth during his tenure, and his leadership and expertise will be missed.

"I would like to express my deep gratitude for the dedication and commitment Mike has shown to Adtran over his entire tenure here. We have greatly benefitted from his expertise, work ethic and professionalism. His contributions have left a lasting impact on our company, and I wish him all the best in his retirement," said Tom Stanton, Chairman and CEO. “I am excited to welcome Uli to his new role as CFO. With his knowledge of our company and the work that we have done together over the last two years, I am confident that Uli is the right choice to take over as CFO and continue the company's success."

Uli Dopfer brings with him a wealth of experience, expertise, and 20 years of industry knowledge, having previously served as CFO of ADVA Optical Networking for the past 8 years. In addition, he is already well integrated into the Company and contributing to the Company’s success.

"I am honored to be named as CFO of ADTRAN Holdings and I am excited about the opportunity to work with such a talented team," said Mr. Dopfer. "I look forward to building on the strong foundation that Mike has established and working with the team to achieve our goals."

ADTRAN Holdings is confident that the move will be seamless, with Mr. Foliano transitioning his responsibilities over the coming months. ADTRAN Holdings looks forward to continuing to provide the same level of excellent service to its customers and stakeholders under the new CFO's leadership.

About ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of ADTRAN, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary and a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions. ADTRAN Holdings is also the largest shareholder of ADVA, a European headquartered network innovator that empowers operators to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today’s society.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “will,” “may,” “could” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s best judgment based on factors currently known. However, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the risks disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the risks and uncertainties discussed throughout ADTRAN Holdings’ periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements included in this press release. ADTRAN Holdings disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements, either as a result of future developments, new information or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230329005725r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230329005725/en/

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.