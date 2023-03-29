PR Newswire

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI), in connection with its proposed merger with MEI Pharma, Inc. ("MEI Pharma"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, INFI will become a wholly owned subsidiary of MEI Pharma. Pursuant to an exchange ratio set forth in the merger agreement, MEI Pharma shareholders are expected to own approximately 58.0% and INFI shareholders are expected to only own approximately 42.0% of the outstanding equity of the combined company immediately following the merger. If you own INFI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/infi

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: INDT)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: INDT), in connection with the proposed acquisition of INDT by affiliates of Centerbridge Partners, L.P. Under the terms of the merger agreement, INDT shareholders will receive $67.00 for each share of INDT common stock owned. If you own INDT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/indt

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLVF)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLVF), in connection with the proposed acquisition of MLVF by First Bank ("First Bank"). Under the merger agreement, MLVF shareholders will receive 0.7733 shares of First Bank common stock, plus $7.80 in cash for each outstanding MLVF share, representing implied per-share consideration of $15.77 based upon First Bank's March 29, 2023 closing price of $10.46. If you own MLVF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mlvf

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHBI)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHBI), in connection with the proposed merger of SHBI with The Community Financial Corporation. If you own SHBI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/shbi

