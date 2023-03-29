USANA Ranked #1 Direct Selling Brand for Calcium Supplements in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, March 29, 2023

Euromonitor International honors USANA Hong Kong

HONG KONG, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Hong Kong was recently recognized as a top brand for calcium supplements by market research giant Euromonitor International. This distinction is based on market research of USANA's MagneCal D supplement and its retail value sales data compared to other brands in the industry.*

To learn more about USANA, please visit USANA.com.

"USANA is a company you can trust. Receiving this award from Euromonitor proves the quality of our products and the hard work and dedication every employee embodies," says Vivienne Lee, USANA's regional vice president. "I would like to thank our local customers and Associates for putting their faith in the company and giving USANA a positive reputation in the market."

As a global leader in independent market research, Euromonitor's network of analysts research key trends and drivers. Its reports provide strategic data, analysis, and consumer trends through a single, affordable resource to empower organizations and brands of all sizes.

"This award is a remarkable accomplishment for the team in Hong Kong, and we feel very proud," says Philip Tang, general manager of USANA Hong Kong. "We truly believe in USANA's vision to create the healthiest family on earth. And our dedication to spreading the message of health and high-quality supplements is a big part of why we've been recognized by Euromonitor."

*Claim: "USANA ranked #1 direct selling brand for calcium supplements in Hong Kong"
Footnote: "Source Euromonitor International Limited; Consumer Health 2023ed, retail
value sales data in 2022"

About USANA
USANA (NYSE: USNA) prides itself on providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupUSANA.com.

