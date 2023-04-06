VERB Earnings Call Postponed

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and LEHI, Utah, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. ( VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the leader in interactive video-based sales-enablement applications, including MARKET.live, its livestream social shopping platform, announces today that a short delay is required to complete the filing of its Form 10-K. The delay is necessary to allow the Company to adequately assess certain subsequent events and complete the audit and finalization of its annual report on Form 10-K. The Company will announce the new filing date and associated earnings call as soon as it is established, which is expected to be within the extension period afforded by Form 12b-25.



About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. ( VERB), the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s MARKET.live platform is a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping destination at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment, where hundreds of retailers, brands, creators and influencers can monetize their base of fans and followers across social media channels. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS platform, based on its proprietary interactive video technology, is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are used by hundreds of thousands of people in over 100 countries and in more than 48 languages. VERB’s clients include large sales-based enterprises as well as small business sales teams, including the sales and marketing departments of professional sports teams. With approximately 150 employees and contractors, the Company is headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and maintains offices in Newport Beach, California.

Follow VERB here:

VERB on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VerbTechCo/

VERB on Twitter: https://twitter.com/VerbTech_Co

VERB on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/verb-tech/

VERB on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0eCb_fwQlwEG3ywHDJ4_KQ



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as "anticipate," "expect," "project," "plan," or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors are referred to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

[email protected]

Media Contact:

[email protected]