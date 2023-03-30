Oscar Piastri becomes Global Ambassador for Dubber

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubber Corporation Limited (ASX: DUB), the global platform that is driving revolutionary change in the communications industry, and Australian F1 driver, Oscar Piastri, are proud to announce an exciting partnership that unifies their shared passion for technology and data-led improvements.

Both Oscar and Dubber operate in fields where the smallest of improvements can shape the ultimate success.

Dubber was founded in 2011, the same year that Oscar entered his first karting races in Melbourne, and both are now challenging on the world stage in their respective fields.

Oscar secured a record-breaking run of three consecutive championship titles in Formula Renault Eurocup, Formula 3 and Formula 2 before entering the first stage of his Formula 1 career with McLaren. His debut F1 season, where he lines up as the youngest driver on the grid, represents the culmination of a 12-year dream that began in the Melbourne suburb of Brighton.

Oscar is returning to his home city, also the home of Dubber's global headquarters, for the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park on 2nd April 2023.

Dubber and Oscar's partnership includes branding, messaging and customer engagement as he competes in his debut season on the biggest stage in motorsport which encompasses 23 Formula 1 races in the 2023 calendar.

In F1, more than any other sport, a commitment to improving technology and processes is paramount to success. Performance is heavily reliant on insights and data that can power critical competitive advancements.

Likewise Dubber enables its global Service Provider partners and their customers to improve their performance and competitive advantage with data and insights, in our case, from conversations and customer interactions.

Neil Wilson, Chairman of Dubber, commented: "Dubber has been working with Oscar and his team over the last year to develop a partnership which reflects our aspirations and values. Oscar is a tremendous talent backed by hard work, ambition and determination. We also share the common goal of turbocharging performance in our respective fields through technology and analytics where the slightest insight and improvement can make a world of difference. We look forward to Oscar passing on some of those insights to our customers.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Oscar as he embarks on the start of his F1 journey. In a visit to our Melbourne headquarters in January, Oscar inspired our team with his vision and commitment to delivering the highest possible standards to the Dubber team.

"We're all behind him and will be following his progress closely."

Oscar Piastri, F1 driver, added: "I am massively grateful to Dubber for their backing and support. I am thrilled to be aligned with such a cutting-edge and forward-thinking company and can only thank all the Dubber family for the warm welcome they have given me.

"It means a lot to me that the team at Dubber want to be part of my journey and will be supporting me all the way."

About Dubber:

Dubber enables Service Providers to unlock the potential of the network - turning every conversation into an extraordinary source of value for differentiated innovation, retention and revenue. Listed on the ASX, Dubber is the clear market leader in conversational intelligence and capture - embedded at the heart of more than 175 service provider networks.

For more information, please visit Dubber at www.dubber.net or contact:

Oscar Piastri becomes Global Ambassador for Dubber video: https://youtu.be/3EGMLmwVq1I

Investors & Media

Dubber - Investors & APAC

Terry Alberstein

[email protected]

+61 (0) 458 484 921

Dubber - EMEA & The Americas

Stephanie Forrest - CEO, TFD

[email protected]

+44 7951 786435



