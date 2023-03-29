PR Newswire

HONOLULU, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. ( NYSE:ALEX, Financial) (A&B) will host an Investor Day with institutional investors and financial analysts on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. Eastern Standard Time. The event will be held live at the Halekulani Hotel in Honolulu, Hawai'i and will feature presentations by members of A&B's management team.

A live webcast of the Investor Day may be accessed via the following link:

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1606686&tp_key=9a06fdce82.

Additionally, a replay of the webcast, along with the investor presentation slides, will be accessible on the Company's website at www.alexanderbaldwin.com for at least 90 days.

About Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 12 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 141 acres of ground leases. A&B is expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and achieving its strategic focus on commercial real estate by monetizing its remaining non-core assets. Over its 153-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries. Learn more about A&B at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

Contact:

A&B Investor Relations

(808) 525-8475

[email protected]

