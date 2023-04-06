InterDigital's Atle Monrad Re-Elected as Vice Chair of 3GPP's Core Network and Terminals (CT) Plenary

Author's Avatar
8 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

WILMINGTON, Del., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, announced the re-election of Atle Monrad to return for second term as Vice Chair of 3GPP’s Core Network and Terminals (CT) plenary.

Within the 3GPP standards-setting organization, the CT plenary oversees the work of all core network and terminals working groups that are critical for network evolution. In general, the CT working groups are responsible for defining the foundational interfaces and protocols within the core network, as well as between the core network and terminal devices.

“We applaud Atle on his re-election to Vice Chair of the CT plenary, which stands as a testament to the respect he has earned over his 35 years of industry experience and his observed track record as a leader in 3GPP,” said Rajesh Pankaj, CTO, InterDigital. “Leadership within this committee holds great responsibility in shaping the critical framework for networks and terminals, and we know Atle is best equipped for this role.”

Atle began attending 3GPP meetings in 2001 and is a well-respected 3GPP contributor with a long history of leadership positions, including serving as 3GPP CT Plenary chair and two long terms as CT1 Chair. Within his long career, Atle has also worked in standardization of the cellular systems including 5G, LTE, UMTS and, GSM. Following his first term as Vice Chair of the CT plenary, InterDigital’s Monrad will begin his second two-year term alongside vice chairs from OPPO and China Telecom, with Huawei chairing the plenary.

About InterDigital ®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:
Roya Stephens
Email: [email protected]
+1 (202) 349-1714

ti?nf=ODc5ODA0OCM1NDk5MTA2IzIwMDQyMzA=
InterDigital-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.