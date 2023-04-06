Revolutionizing the Treatment Room: BeautyHealth Launches Connected Hydrafacial Syndeo Device in Europe and Asia

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN), home to flagship brand Hydrafacial, today announced the international launch of Hydrafacial™ Syndeo™, the award-winning next generation connected delivery system. The expansion brings Syndeo to Europe and Asia, following the device’s successful U.S. debut in March 2022 and a first year of booming sales.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230330005016/en/

LHP_Hydrafacial_Syndeo_Hero_Angle_03-FNL.jpg

Hydrafacial Syndeo (Photo: Business Wire)

Syndeo, meaning connected in Greek, elevates every treatment, combining the unmatched results of Hydrafacial’s patented vortex fusion technology with a digital experience. Through a connected interface, providers can seamlessly log each treatment, personalize it to a client’s skin needs and preferences, and access onscreen protocol guidance—all through touchless gesture control features that make for a more hygienic environment.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce our international Hydrafacial community to Syndeo. It is a true revolution of the treatment room, allowing every provider and client to be connected, and each Hydrafacial treatment to be that much more personalized,” said BeautyHealth President and CEO Andrew Stanleick.

Syndeo’s cloud-based software has the capability to store real-time knowledge of client preferences, treatment history, and skin concerns across locations and providers. With this knowledge, Hydrafacial providers will be able to offer products and experiences targeted to a consumer’s needs, including selecting from Hydrafacial’s menu of nourishing boosters to deeply personalize every treatment, whether receiving a treatment at their local dermatologist or at a hotel spa on vacation.

Mr. Stanleick added: “Europe and Asia are key growth regions for BeautyHealth, and we look forward to elevating the provider and consumer experience in these markets and executing our strategy by welcoming new doors with our Syndeo delivery system.”

Syndeo has been embraced by Hydrafacial’s consumer and provider community in the U.S., where sales exceeded expectations by three times within the first month after launch. Momentum has continued, with more than 3,000 systems sold in 2022. Syndeo was the recipient of a 2023 Aesthetician’s Choice Award from DERMASCOPE Magazine, a leading resource for skincare professionals.

With its upgraded connected functionality and elegant design, Syndeo remains true to Hydrafacial’s proprietary treatment experience, delivered through its patented vortex fusion and “magic wand.” In its three signature steps, a Hydrafacial treatment cleanses, extracts and hydrates with added personalization delivered through a menu of nourishing boosters. Syndeo comes integrated with a custom LightStim Elipsa™ LED light therapy device, allowing for efficient, hands-free application of professional strength therapeutic light energy.

Syndeo will debut internationally at the 21st Annual Aesthetic & Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC) in Monaco from March 30 – April 1, 2023. Syndeo will be available in select markets in Europe and Asia-Pacific beginning in April 2023.

About The Beauty Health Company

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a global category-creating company delivering millions of skin health experiences every year that help consumers reinvent their relationship with their skin, bodies and self-confidence. Our brands are pioneers: Hydrafacial™ in hydradermabrasion, SkinStylus™ in microneedling, and Keravive™ in scalp health. Together, with our powerful community of estheticians, partners and consumers, we are personalizing skin health for all ages, genders, skin tones, and skin types in more than 90 countries. We are committed to being ever more mindful in how we conduct our business to positively impact our communities and the planet. Find a local provider at https%3A%2F%2Fhydrafacial.com%2Ffind-a-provider%2F, and learn more at beautyhealth.com or LinkedIn.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230330005016r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230330005016/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.