Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) (“Perfect” or the “Company”), a global leader in providing augmented reality (“AR”) and artificial intelligence (“AI”) Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) solutions to beauty and fashion industries, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. The annual report can be accessed under the SEC Filing section on the Company’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.perfectcorp.com.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to 14F, No. 98 Minquan Road, Xindian District, New Taipei City 231, Taiwan, or via email at [email protected].

