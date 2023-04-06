SAN DIEGO, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Beer, the iconic Southern California craft brand from SweetWater Brewing Company, announces that it will serve its West Coast-style craft brews to baseball fans this season at its new taproom opening at Petco Park – named the best Major League Baseball ballpark by USA Today1.. Located at the stadium’s upper level, section 311, Alpine Beer’s new taproom is a space where fans can enjoy both Alpine Beers classics and latest craft brew innovations, while experiencing baseball at one of the top-ranked baseball stadiums in the country, now open during gamedays and special events.



Ty Gilmore, President, U.S. Beer, Tilray Brands, Inc. said, “We couldn’t be more excited to open an Alpine Beer taproom at the iconic Petco Park Stadium in the brand’s hometown of San Diego, California. Fans have waited all winter for the return of baseball, and we are proud to welcome them on opening day with a cold pint of our refreshing, hop-forward beers. Petco Park Stadium has done a fantastic job making Southern California’s world-class beer scene a part of the fan experience and opening this taproom is an invaluable opportunity for us to connect deeper with the community.”

The expansive rooftop bar and patio features beautiful scenic views of San Diego Bay and Coronado Bay Bridge. Fans can enjoy draft pours of Alpine Beer’s most popular brews, like Nelson IPA, Duet IPA, as well as the new Infinite Haze Hazy IPA, which has quickly become a best seller in Southern California since it was released late last year. Along with the famous brews making its debut at Petco Park, local fan favorite food items join the taproom menu as the latest additions to the stadium’s award-winning venue options. This includes house made Smoked Hot Links and Smoked Choripan Sausage Sandwiches from Grand Ole BBQ, based out of North Park, San Diego.

As part of the Alpine Beer experience at the Petco Park stadium, fans can also check out the Alpine Beer concession stand in Craft Row, located in the main concourse behind home plate. Further, the brand will participate in all Petco Beerfest events throughout the season. These pregame, tailgate-style parties feature live music and limited Alpine Beer specials. The first event will be on March 31, 2023, with additional events coming this summer in May, June, July and August with beers for sale through the “Beer Me” digital ordering app.





About Alpine Beer:

Founded as a small-town brewery in Southern California with a passion for great beer and a thirst for adventure, Alpine Beer has been crafting high-quality ales since 1999. Known as the “Home of Pure Hoppiness,” people have traveled from near and far to get ahold of our special beers. Today, Alpine Beer remains committed to brewing hop-forward beers and bringing them to beer lovers from coast-to-coast.

Alpine Beer is a part of the SweetWater Brewing Company’s family of brands. Visit alpinebeerco.com and follow @AlpineBeerCo on all social platforms.

About SweetWater Brewing Company:

One of Atlanta’s original craft breweries, founded 26 years ago, SweetWater Brewing is now the 10th largest craft brewery in the U.S. With two flagship breweries in Atlanta, Georgia, and Fort Collins, Colorado, SweetWater’s award-winning craft beers and ready-to-drink cocktails are available coast to coast and in more states than ever before. Inspired by the outdoors, SweetWater is a passionate advocate for healthy waterways and conservation initiatives. Through its annual Save Our Water campaign, SweetWater continues to raise funds to support nonprofit organizations fighting for clean water and habitat conservation, including the Waterkeeper Alliance, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, and Trout Unlimited.

SweetWater Brewery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. ( TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

For further information about SweetWater Brewing Company, please visit www.sweetwaterbrew.com and follow @SweetWaterBrew.

To learn about Tilray Brands, visit www.tilray.com or follow along @Tilray.

