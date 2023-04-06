Tritium Announces First NEVI-Compliant Product Offering, Facilitating E-Mobility Transition Nationwide

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Announcement follows visit from White House Senior Advisor Mitch Landrieu to Tritium’s Tennessee manufacturing facility

LEBANON, Tenn., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tritium DCFC Limited (Tritium) ( DCFC), a global leader in direct current (DC) fast chargers for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced it is now accepting orders for the company’s first product offering for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program. The charging system will include four of Tritium’s 150kW PKM150 charging stations, along with two power rectifiers.

“The NEVI program has opened up an unprecedented opportunity to advance the e-mobility transition in the United States, leading to a manufacturing boom in the country,” said Tritium CEO Jane Hunter. “As we continue to scale production at our Tennessee facility, Tritium is proud to deliver a product that allows states to put these funds to use and provide U.S. drivers with the EV infrastructure they need. As the demand for reliable and accessible fast charging continues to grow across the country, Tritium will remain an industry leader, providing innovative and effective product solutions.

President Biden established the NEVI program upon signing the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in 2021. The NEVI program provides $5 billion in funding over five years to help build a coast-to-coast network of qualifying DC fast chargers.

Last September, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) approved the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plans for all 50 states, Washington DC, and Puerto Rico, granting them access to FY22 and FY23 NEVI funding. Ohio, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Alaska, and Hawaii have begun to allocate their first rounds of NEVI funding, and most other states are anticipated to provide access to funding in 2023. This initial round of funding totals more than $1.5 billion to help build EV chargers covering approximately 75,000 miles of federal highway nationwide.

Yesterday, Tritium had the pleasure of welcoming White House Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu to our Tennessee facility. Mr. Landrieu was given a tour of our state-of-the-art factory and engaged in a productive roundtable discussion with Tritium leadership and state and local officials. The discussion covered topics such as workforce development needs and opportunities in Middle Tennessee to further advance the e-mobility sector, as well as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and how the NEVI program is creating manufacturing opportunities across the country, including for companies like Tritium.

Tritium’s first NEVI product is expected to achieve the FHWA’s Build America, Buy America Act waiver milestones, which includes two phases announced by the FHWA last month. First, starting March 23, 2023, manufacturers were required to conduct final assembly and all manufacturing processes for any iron or steel charger enclosures or housing in the United States. By July 2024, manufacturers must also domestically source at least 55% of the cost of components used in charging equipment.

Tritium’s NEVI charging system delivers 150kW of power to four EVs simultaneously through a reliable and modular fast charger system. Thanks to multiple chargers and power rectifier units, the Tritium NEVI solution provides high site reliability and uptime.

“Tritium's first NEVI-compliant product is a testament to our dedication to delivering comprehensive solutions for our U.S. customers,” said Mike Calise, Tritium President of the Americas. “Our new charging system is designed to achieve NEVI program requirements, demonstrating our commitment to advancing the U.S. e-mobility transition and helping charging site operators meet the NEVI program's 97% uptime requirement. As the industry continues to grow, Tritium is proud to lead the way with cutting-edge products and unparalleled customer service.”

Tritium expects to expand its offerings for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law programs, including the NEVI program and Charging and Fueling Infrastructure (CFI) discretionary grant program, as the company’s new products enter the market.

About Tritium

Founded in 2001, Tritium ( DCFC) designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium’s compact and robust chargers are designed to look great on Main Street and thrive in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own, and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of our customers around the world.

For more information, visit tritiumcharging.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements.” The Company’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “aim” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies for the future. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the documents filed by the Company from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. The Company cautions not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, including projections, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Media Contacts
Jack Ulrich
[email protected]

Investor Contact
Cary Segall
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/822f9219-601e-4cfa-8d9e-17ddfbe39bca

ti?nf=ODc5ODYwMiM1NDk5OTE2IzIxMTA0NzU=
Tritium-DCFC-Limited.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.