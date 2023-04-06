CI+Global+Asset+Management (“CI GAM”) announces the following estimated reinvested distributions (the “Estimated Reinvested Distributions”) in respect of the upcoming mergers of certain ETFs on or about March 31, 2023, which were first+announced on December 21, 2022. In all cases, these Estimated Reinvested Distributions will be reinvested on or about March 31, 2023 to unitholders of record on March 30, 2023.

The Estimated Reinvested Distributions will not be paid in cash but will be reinvested and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change.

Trading Symbol Estimated Reinvested Distribution Amount (to be reinvested and consolidated) CI Global Minimum Downside Volatility Index ETF CGDV 0.0326 CGDV.B 0.0330 CI MSCI Europe Low Risk Weighted ETF RWE 0.0273 RWE.B 0.0257 CI MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF RWW 0.0508 RWW.B 0.0560 CI MSCI International Low Risk Weighted ETF RWX 0.0832 RWX.B 0.0752

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI+Financial+Corp. (TSX: CIX), an integrated global asset and wealth management company with $389.4 billion in total assets as at February 28, 2023.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed by CI Global Asset Management and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor. Some conditions apply.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about an exchange-traded fund is contained in its prospectus. ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Returns of the Index do not represent the ETF’s returns. An investor cannot invest directly in the Index. Performance of the ETF is expected to be lower than the performance of the Index.

MSCI is a trademark of MSCI Inc. The MSCI indexes have been licensed for use for certain purposes by CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) in connection with the CI ETFs (the “ETFs”). The ETF and the securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. or any of its affiliates (collectively, “MSCI”) and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such fund or securities or any index on which such fund or securities are based. The ETFs’ prospectus contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with CI GAM and any related funds.

The CI Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) are managed by CI Global Asset Management, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX). CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.

