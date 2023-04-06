RIO HONDO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / Gold River Productions, Inc. (OTC PINK:GRPS) ("GRPS") (D/B/A Trans American Aquaculture), a leading producer of farm-raised white shrimp in the United States, has announced that it has retained the services of Cervitude Intelligent Relations to assist with marketing, business development, and investor relations.

"We are excited to work with Cervitude Intelligent Relations to help us promote our mission of providing high-quality, safe, and sustainable seafood to the American people," said Adam Thomas, CEO of Trans American Aquaculture. "Their expertise in marketing and investor relations will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our operations."

Cervitude Intelligent Relations is a full-service marketing and investor relations firm that specializes in helping companies in a variety of industries to connect with their customers and investors. They offer a range of services, including marketing strategy, branding, public relations, social media, and investor relations.

"We are honored to work with Trans American Aquaculture and to help them to achieve their goals of promoting sustainable and responsible shrimp farming," said Kris Baillargeon, Partner at Cervitude Intelligent Relations. "Their commitment to sustainability and their use of proprietary genetics and advanced technology make them a leader in the farm-raised white shrimp market, and we are excited to help them to grow and expand their operations."

Trans American Aquaculture's dedication to responsible and sustainable seafood production has earned them a reputation as a leader in the aquaculture industry. They are proud to contribute to the agriculture sector by providing a safe, healthy, and sustainable food source that is grown using the latest technology and best practices.

For more information about Trans American Aquaculture and their commitment to sustainable seafood production, please visit their website at www.transamaqua.com.

About the Company : Trans American Aquaculture is a leading producer of farm-raised white shrimp. We utilize advanced aquaculture techniques and cutting-edge technology to produce high-quality shrimp for our customers.

Safe Harbor: Trans American Aquaculture encourages those interested in our company to rely on information included in our filings. Statements released by Trans American Aquaculture that are not purely historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's expectations, hopes, intentions, and strategies for the future. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance. The company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risk factors include but are not limited to general economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors as discussed in the company's filings. The company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release.

Contact:

Adam Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE: Gold River Production Services, Inc.

