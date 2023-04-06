Aldeyra+Therapeutics%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra) today announced the completion of enrollment in the Phase 2 clinical trial of the orally administered RASP modulator ADX-629, an investigational new drug, for the treatment of chronic cough.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230329005636/en/

In a preliminary study, RASP were observed to be elevated in the bronchioalveolar lavage fluid of patients with chronic cough. (Graphic: Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.)

The multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, two-period Phase 2 crossover trial enrolled 51 patients with refractory or unexplained chronic cough, which is often defined as a cough that persists for more than eight weeks.1 Patients were randomized to receive ADX-629 or placebo twice daily for 14 days, followed by a 14-day washout period prior to crossing over to 14 days of treatment with ADX-629 or placebo, whichever was not received in the first period. The primary endpoint of the trial is safety. Secondary endpoints include awake cough frequency, 24-hour cough frequency, patient-reported cough severity, quality of life, and patient and clinician global impression of change. Top-line results are expected in the first half of 2023.

“Chronic cough is a debilitating disease with dysregulated immunological and neurosensory components that impair quality of life,” stated Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Aldeyra. “Given the lack of FDA-approved therapy, the unmet need for treatment is significant.”

ADX-629, an investigational new drug, is a novel, orally administered RASP (reactive aldehyde species) modulator for the potential treatment of systemic immune-mediated diseases. In a preliminary study, RASP+were+observed+to+be+elevated in the bronchioalveolar lavage fluid of patients with chronic cough,2 and may contribute to neurosensory dysfunction as well as inflammation. By lowering RASP levels, ADX-629 potentially represents a novel therapeutic approach with two distinct mechanisms of action. ADX-629 has previously demonstrated activity in clinical trials of patients with psoriasis, asthma, COVID-19, and alcohol toxicity.

About Aldeyra

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a biotechnology company devoted to discovering innovative therapies designed to treat immune-mediated diseases. Our approach is to develop pharmaceuticals that modulate immunological systems, instead of directly inhibiting or activating single protein targets, with the goal of optimizing multiple pathways at once while minimizing toxicity. Our product candidates include RASP (reactive aldehyde species) modulators ADX‑629, ADX‑246, ADX‑248, and chemically related molecules for the potential treatment of systemic and retinal immune-mediated diseases. Our pre-commercial product candidates are reproxalap, a RASP modulator for the potential treatment of dry eye disease (under U.S. Food and Drug Administration New Drug Application Review) and allergic conjunctivitis, and ADX-2191, a novel formulation of intravitreal methotrexate for the potential treatment of primary vitreoretinal lymphoma (under U.S. Food and Drug Administration New Drug Application Priority Review), proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and other rare sight-threatening retinal diseases. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aldeyra.com%2F and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the expected timing of top-line results of the Phase 2 clinical trial of ADX-629 for the treatment of chronic cough and Aldeyra’s plans and expectations for ADX-629. Aldeyra intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as, but not limited to, “may,” “might,” “will,” “objective,” “intend,” “should,” "could," “can,” “would,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “project,” “on track,” “scheduled,” “target,” “design,” “estimate,” “predict,” “contemplates,” “likely,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “aim,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations that involve risks, changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties. Aldeyra is at an early stage of development and may not ever have any products that generate significant revenue. All of Aldeyra's development timelines may be subject to adjustment depending on recruitment rate, regulatory review, preclinical and clinical results, funding, and other factors that could delay the initiation, enrollment, or completion of clinical trials. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Aldeyra's forward-looking statements include, among others, the timing of enrollment, commencement and completion of Aldeyra's clinical trials, the timing and success of preclinical studies and clinical trials conducted by Aldeyra and its development partners; delay in or failure to obtain regulatory approval of Aldeyra's product candidates, including as a result of the FDA not accepting Aldeyra’s regulatory filings, requiring additional clinical trials or data prior to review or approval of such filings; the ability to maintain regulatory approval of Aldeyra's product candidates, and the labeling for any approved products; the risk that prior results, such as signals of safety, activity, or durability of effect, observed from preclinical or clinical trials, will not be replicated or will not continue in ongoing or future studies or clinical trials involving Aldeyra's product candidates in clinical trials focused on the same or different indications; the scope, progress, expansion, and costs of developing and commercializing Aldeyra's product candidates; the current and potential future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Aldeyra’s business, results of operations, and financial position; uncertainty as to Aldeyra’s ability to commercialize (alone or with others) and obtain reimbursement for Aldeyra's product candidates following regulatory approval, if any; the size and growth of the potential markets and pricing for Aldeyra's product candidates and the ability to serve those markets; Aldeyra's expectations regarding Aldeyra's expenses and future revenue, the timing of future revenue, the sufficiency or use of Aldeyra's cash resources and needs for additional financing; the rate and degree of market acceptance of any of Aldeyra's product candidates; Aldeyra's expectations regarding competition; Aldeyra's anticipated growth strategies; Aldeyra's ability to attract or retain key personnel; Aldeyra’s commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; Aldeyra's ability to establish and maintain development partnerships; Aldeyra’s ability to successfully integrate acquisitions into its business; Aldeyra's expectations regarding federal, state, and foreign regulatory requirements; political, economic, legal, social, and health risks, including the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent public health measures, and war or other military actions, that may affect Aldeyra’s business or the global economy; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; Aldeyra's ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its product candidates; the anticipated trends and challenges in Aldeyra's business and the market in which it operates; and other factors that are described in the “Risk Factors” and “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Aldeyra's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC's website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov%2F. Additional factors may be described in those sections of Aldeyra's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, expected to be filed with the SEC in the second quarter of 2023.

In addition to the risks described above and in Aldeyra's other filings with the SEC, other unknown or unpredictable factors also could affect Aldeyra's results. No forward-looking statements can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from such statements. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and Aldeyra undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

1 Kaplan AG. Chronic Cough in Adults: Make the Diagnosis and Make a Difference. Pulm Ther. 2019 Jun;5(1):11-21. doi: 10.1007/s41030-019-0089-7. Epub 2019 Mar 13. PMID: 32026427; PMCID: PMC6966942.

2 Data on file.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230329005636/en/