O-I Glass Advances Sustainability and Decarbonization of Plant in Vayres, France

Perrysburg, OH, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • State-of-the-art technology to improve energy efficiency by up to 20 percent
  • Company makes €50 Mio investment to upgrade plant
  • Another step towards a sustainable local circular economy

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (March 30, 2023) – O-I Glass, Inc. (“O-I Glass” or “O-I”) completed a €50 million investment to advance the sustainability of its plant in Vayres, France by installing the latest gas-oxygen combustion technology and heat recovery systems. These investments in the sustainable performance of the plant are set to reduce energy consumption and lower CO2 emissions by up to 20 percent. In addition to the decarbonizing impacts, these new technologies also reduce NOX emission by up to 60 percent. When combined with the plant’s high usage of recycled glass, the positive impact on greenhouse gas reduction and energy use is bringing to life O-I’s vision to be the most innovative and sustainable glass packaging provider.

With more than 400 million bottles produced each year, the Vayres plant is a key site dedicated to modern high-tech glassmaking. It is the only glass factory in the Gironde, located in the immediate vicinity of the famous Bordeaux and Cognac vineyards.

“The Vayres investment is emblematic of O-I’s holistic approach to address sustainability by increasing energy efficiency, upgrading furnaces, creating more resilient supply chains, and forging strategic partnerships,” said Randy Burns, Chief Sustainability Officer for O-I. “Our sustainable commitment will help move us toward a truly circular economy for packaging that leverages the infinite recyclability of glass.”

For Thibaut Guichard, Vayres plant manager, "this is a strategic project that has been successfully completed. It is a strong expression of O-I’s determination to advance our sustainability roadmap, and it has received the support of the French Agency for Ecological Transition (ADEME). The Vayres plant brings together modern real-life technology, know-how, and capabilities. 80% of our customers are located within a 100 kilometer radius and our plant supports the local economy, local wine producers and a local recycling system – a perfect example towards building a sustainable local circular economy.”

About O-I Glass

At O-I Glass, Inc. (: OI), we love glass and we’re proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it’s also pure and completely recyclable, making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world’s leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers’ needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of more than 24,000 people across 69 plants in 19 countries, O-I achieved net sales of $6.9 billion in 2022. Learn more about us: o-i.com / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / LinkedIn

JIM WOODS 
Public Relations Lead  
[email protected] 
724.732.5748
