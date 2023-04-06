Sarama Announces Trading Halt

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATES

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / Sarama Resources Ltd. ("Sarama" or the "Company") (

ASX:SRR, Financial)(TSX-V:SWA) advises that its CHESS Depositary Interests (or CDIs) on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") have been halted at the request of the Company pending the release of an announcement in relation to a potential equity raising. The Company has requested a similar halt for its Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V").

The trading halt will continue on the ASX until the earlier of the Company releasing an announcement in relation to the potential equity raising, or the commencement of trading on 3 April 2023.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Company Activities

Media Enquiries

Andrew Dinning or Paul Schmiede
Sarama Resources Ltd
e: [email protected]
t: +61 8 9363 7600

Angela East
Media & Capital Partners
e: [email protected]
t: +61 428 432 025

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Sarama Resources.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Sarama Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746676/Sarama-Announces-Trading-Halt

img.ashx?id=746676

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.