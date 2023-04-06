QUEBEC CITY, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is proud to announce that its Operation and Maintenance (O&M) business line has received two recognition awards, which speak to the team’s continued dedicated service and great performance.



For the third year in a row, the Corporation’s O&M contract with the City of Canton, GA, was honored with the Gold Award by the Georgia Association of Water Professionals (GAWP). This award recognizes exceptional performance in the delivery of safe drinking water and the protection of Georgia’s water resources, as this type of leadership is essential to a prosperous future for all Georgians. “Congratulations to H 2 O Innovation and all the staff at the water plant for continued outstanding service. This is well deserved,” stated Dave Hatabian, Utility Engineer for the City of Canton.

Furthermore, the O&M contract with the Town of Warren, RI, has received an award from the Rhode Island Clean Water Association (RICWA) for the second year in a row. The Corporation’s facility was awarded the 2022 Platinum Award for Complete Permit Compliance. “We could not be prouder of this recognition, which is a testament, once again, to how our company culture and values are ingrained in our day-to-day work. We take this opportunity to acknowledge the dedication of our team that consistently gives their all to not just meet but also exceed the client’s expectations,” added Frédéric Dugré, President and Chief Executive Officer of H 2 O Innovation.

About H 2 O Innovation

Innovation is in our name, and it is what drives the organization. H 2 O Innovation is a complete water solutions company focused on providing best-in-class technologies and services to its customers. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars: i) Water Technologies & Services (WTS) applies membrane technologies and engineering expertise to deliver equipment and services to municipal and industrial water, wastewater, and water reuse customers, ii) Specialty Products (SP) is a set of businesses that manufacture and supply a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and engineered products for the global water treatment industry, and iii) Operation & Maintenance (O&M) provides contract operations and associated services for water and wastewater treatment systems. Through innovation, we strive to simplify water. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

